Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called for a meeting with First Group after it was announced that three bus routes may be cancelled at the end of August.

The contracts for the 20 from Ratho to Chesser, 63 from Queensferry to Balerno and 68 from Turnhouse to Gyle were all agreed on two-year contracts which it is understood the company do not now wish to extend the arrangements.

Ms Jardine said: “News that First Group are considering withdrawing vital bus services for communities in Edinburgh West is a huge concern as so many of my constituents rely on these routes.

“In Ratho for example commuting is already difficult and this could make the situation impossible.

“I am seeking an early meeting with the company to discuss the situation and will be consulting with customers.

“If First cannot continue then we will have to find an alternative.

“With not much time left until these contracts come to an end, I will be having talks with councillors and MSPs as a matter of priority to try and find a resolution for residents.”

A spokesperson for First Scotland East said: “We can confirm our existing contract with City of Edinburgh Council to run services 20, 63 and 68 is due to come to an end on 30th August 2022.

“We remain in open discussion with City of Edinburgh Council as part of the process and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

