This week will be much the same as last week according to the Met Office who forecast a little rain on Wednesday afternoon, and otherwise dry weather with high of about 11°C.

It is half term week for Edinburgh schools, but the Edinburgh Science Festival will announce its programme on Tuesday at an event at the Museum, and the Scottish Labour Party conference will take place at Assembly Rooms from Friday.

Here is a snapshot of the news this Monday:

Teenager found injured in Dumbiedykes dies in hospital – man arrested

An 18-year-old man found in Viewcraig Street in the early hours of Sunday morning died later in hospital. Police announced on Sunday night that a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death. The investigation continues.

The funeral of firefighter Barry Martin

A fire broke out at the former Jenners store on Princes Street on 23 January. This photo taken on 24 January show the extent of the damage in the ground floor building at the rear PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The funeral of the firefighter who died from injuries sustained while dealing with the large scale fire which broke out in the former Jenners building on 23 January will take place this Friday at St Giles Cathedral.

Council ban on strip clubs overturned

The council decision to ban all strip clubs in the city has been found unlawful by a Judicial Review at the Court of Session.

The decision was only issued on Friday and will mean that the four licensed venues which already operate can continue to stay open. Lord Richardson who heard the judicial review said the council’s legal advice was wrong.

What’s on

Terminal USA: Jon Moritsugu

If you fancy something that will take you away from Edinburgh for a while then read Rosemary Kaye’s guide to the Berwick Film Festival which begins on 3 March.

