This week will be much the same as last week according to the Met Office who forecast a little rain on Wednesday afternoon, and otherwise dry weather with high of about 11°C.
It is half term week for Edinburgh schools, but the Edinburgh Science Festival will announce its programme on Tuesday at an event at the Museum, and the Scottish Labour Party conference will take place at Assembly Rooms from Friday.
Here is a snapshot of the news this Monday:
Teenager found injured in Dumbiedykes dies in hospital – man arrested
An 18-year-old man found in Viewcraig Street in the early hours of Sunday morning died later in hospital. Police announced on Sunday night that a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death. The investigation continues.
The funeral of firefighter Barry Martin
The funeral of the firefighter who died from injuries sustained while dealing with the large scale fire which broke out in the former Jenners building on 23 January will take place this Friday at St Giles Cathedral.
Council ban on strip clubs overturned
The council decision to ban all strip clubs in the city has been found unlawful by a Judicial Review at the Court of Session.
The decision was only issued on Friday and will mean that the four licensed venues which already operate can continue to stay open. Lord Richardson who heard the judicial review said the council’s legal advice was wrong.
What’s on
If you fancy something that will take you away from Edinburgh for a while then read Rosemary Kaye’s guide to the Berwick Film Festival which begins on 3 March.
University to team up with inland surfing company in research programme
Edinburgh Napier University is to team up with the developers of the first inland surfing destination near Ratho in a formal research partnership. The £55 million Lost Shore Surf Resort is being built at Ratho in a 60 acre country park by the company formerly called WaveGarden Scotland, and is expected to become a major…
TK Maxx reopens next week
The TK Maxx Edinburgh Straiton will reopen next week after relocating to another unit in the Straiton Retail Park. Opening its doors at 10.00 am on Thursday 16 February, the labels-for-less retailer offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof. Spanning across 20,452 square feet, the newly…
Double blow for Flyers ahead of Challenge Cup
Challenge: Fife Flyers 3, Dundee Stars 4; Dundee Stars 5, Fife Flyers 2 Johan Eriksson claimed a double as Dundee Stars put the skids under arch rivals Fife Flyers ahead of their Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final, second-leg in Sheffield. The Kirkcaldy club lost 5-2 to Dundee Stars at The Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday and 4-3…
