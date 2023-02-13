The TK Maxx Edinburgh Straiton will reopen next week after relocating to another unit in the Straiton Retail Park.

Opening its doors at 10.00 am on Thursday 16 February, the labels-for-less retailer offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof. 

Spanning across 20,452 square feet, the newly located TK Maxx store will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP.  Shoppers can expect several new deliveries every week with new treasure to find every visit. So, stop by often to see our latest designer finds and unique gems, all with amazing savings.

The plan is for the existing store to remain open in its current locations until 13 February, and then for the new store to reopen on 16 February. 

The store which specialises in offering branded goods at discounted prices, has given all of its employed associates the opportunity to move across to the new store as part of the re-opening. 

Store Address: 11 Straiton Mains Straiton, Loanhead, EH20 9PW 

University to team up with inland surfing company in research programme

Edinburgh Napier University is to team up with the developers of the first inland surfing destination near Ratho in a formal research partnership. The £55 million Lost Shore Surf Resort is being built at Ratho in a 60 acre country park by the company formerly called WaveGarden Scotland, and is expected to become a major…

Continue Reading University to team up with inland surfing company in research programme

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.