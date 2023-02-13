The TK Maxx Edinburgh Straiton will reopen next week after relocating to another unit in the Straiton Retail Park.

Opening its doors at 10.00 am on Thursday 16 February, the labels-for-less retailer offers everything from fashion for the entire family, to accessories, beauty, and home, all under one roof.

Spanning across 20,452 square feet, the newly located TK Maxx store will be packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP. Shoppers can expect several new deliveries every week with new treasure to find every visit. So, stop by often to see our latest designer finds and unique gems, all with amazing savings.

The plan is for the existing store to remain open in its current locations until 13 February, and then for the new store to reopen on 16 February.

The store which specialises in offering branded goods at discounted prices, has given all of its employed associates the opportunity to move across to the new store as part of the re-opening.

Store Address: 11 Straiton Mains Straiton, Loanhead, EH20 9PW

