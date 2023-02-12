Around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February, 2023, officers were called to a report of an 18-year-old man found injured in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of Edinburgh.

Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death and the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector George Calder, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the young man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time. I would ask anyone who was in Viewcraig Street and the surrounding area, in the early hours of Sunday morning, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or witnessed anything suspicious, to please get in touch with us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry. We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference 0752 of 12 February, 2023. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.

