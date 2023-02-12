Challenge: Fife Flyers 3, Dundee Stars 4; Dundee Stars 5, Fife Flyers 2

Johan Eriksson claimed a double as Dundee Stars put the skids under arch rivals Fife Flyers ahead of their Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final, second-leg in Sheffield.

The Kirkcaldy club lost 5-2 to Dundee Stars at The Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday and 4-3 at The Fife Ice Arena on Sunday and that is back-to-back defeats for Fife against a club which props up the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League.

Not ideal preparation then for Wednesday’s trip to one of the league heavyweights looming.

Fife led 1-0 and 2-1 but Stars turned the tables and slotted a fourth through top marksman Elijiah Barriga with less than nine minutes remaining.

Chris Gerrie gave Flyers some hope of salvaging something from the game with a strike after 57 minutes but Fife were unable to score again leaving Todd Dutiaume (pictured) and the Kirkcaldy coaching staff with a real headache ahead of the visit to The House of Steel for the Challenge Cup game on Wednesday.

Then the Scots aim to hold onto a slender 3-2 lead from the first-leg in Kirkcaldy.

