Firefighters from all over Scotland will join the family and friends of Barry Martin in paying tribute to him at a funeral service to be held at St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday.

The 38-year-old firefighter from Fife died on Friday, 27 January 2023 following the serious injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire at the former Jenners building in Edinburgh earlier that week.

At midday on Friday, 17 February, the funeral cortege will make its way from the base of the Royal Mile, arriving at the Cathedral at 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin.

There will be a private committal thereafter.

Firefighter Barry Martin

A fire broke out at the former Jenners store on Princes Street on 23 January. This photo taken on 24 January show the extent of the damage in the ground floor building at the rear PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

A fire broke out at Jenners on Monday 23 January. Emergency services received a call at 11.29. The roads around the former store may remain closed for several days while structural assessments are conducted PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Tributes to Barry Martin who died after injuries sustained in tackling the fire PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...