A man has died after being found on Viewcraig Street in Dumbiedykes in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45am on Sunday, 12 February, 2023, officers were called to a report of an 18-year-old man found injured in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of Edinburgh. The street remains cordoned off while police conduct their investigations.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

“His next of kin are aware.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

