Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint (pictured) and Kyle Bickley of Edinburgh Monarchs are two of ten seeded riders for the British under-21 championship at Glasgow on August 27.

The top six from the qualifier at Workington on Sunday, May 28, which includes Ace Pijper, son of former Glasgow, Edinburgh and Berwick star, Theo, join the seeded riders in Glasgow.



BRITISH U21 QUALIFER DRAW: 1 Ashton Boughen, 2 Vinnie Foord, 3 Freddy Hodder, 4 Luke Harrison, 5 Harry McGurk, 6 Sam McGurk, 7 Ben Trigger, 8 Luke Killeen, 9 Archie Freeman, 10 Ace Pijper, 11 Nathan Ablitt, 12 Elliot Kelly, 13 Max Perry, 14 Jody Scott, 15 Mickie Simpson, 16 Sam Hagon.



BRITISH UNDER 21 FINAL – SEEDED RIDERS: Connor Bailey, Kyle Bickley, Jason Edwards, Leon Flint, Dan Gilkes, Drew Kemp, Jake Mulford, Anders Rowe, Dan Thompson, Joe Thompson.

Meanwhile, Armadale will host round three of the British Youth Championship on June 3.

The series will be raced over seven rounds, once again encompassing three categories – 500cc, 250cc and 125cc. Rounds at Glasgow, Edinburgh, Workington and Redcar will feature all classes whilst Scunthorpe, Belle Vue and Kent will split their British Youth offerings to provide additional racing to their league fixtures on those dates.



SCHEDULE: Round 1 – Scunthorpe (500cc/250cc), May 5 / Belle Vue (125cc), May 12; Round 2 – Glasgow, May 14; Round 3 – Edinburgh, June 3; Round 4 – Workington, June 4; Round 5 – Redcar, June 17; Round 6 – Scunthorpe (125cc), July 7 / Belle Vue (500cc/250cc), July 21; Round 7 – Kent (500cc/250cc), August 6 / Kent (125cc), September 10.

