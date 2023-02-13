Edinburgh Napier University is to team up with the developers of the first inland surfing destination near Ratho in a formal research partnership.

The £55 million Lost Shore Surf Resort is being built at Ratho in a 60 acre country park by the company formerly called WaveGarden Scotland, and is expected to become a major leisure and tourism destination. The new park with waterfront restaurant and food market, and surf school offering surf therapy will open in summer 2024. The resort will also include a publicly accessible green space.

The research will focus on surfing but will also develop research and teaching opportunities for those in the hospitality and tourism sectors. The company will provide the university with onsite office space and amenities free of charge. The developers already funded a surf therapy PhD undertaken by Dr Jamie Marshall and completed last September.

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Leisure Ltd which is developing Lost Shore Surf Resort said: “Scotland’s first inland surf resort is coming ever closer to opening and it is exciting that we can reveal this collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University.

“The Lost Shore Surf Resort has always prioritised evidence based practice and rigorous research within our project. Indeed, that is why we funded the world’s first PhD exploring surf therapy with Dr Marshall and the university. We can now continue this relationship and will take surfing based research to new levels alongside our partners in the SurfLab.

“As part of our collaboration, Lost Shore Surf Resort will provide office space as well as all amenities, utilities and WiFi free of charge to the university. Where possible, we will also provide free use of the wave pool for pioneering research and teaching opportunities.”

Dr Jamie Marshall, Research Fellow School of Applied Sciences, Edinburgh Napier University, said: “Lost Shore Surf Resort will provide world class facilities to Scottish surfers of all abilities. The uniquely controllable environment will also allow for specialised research not possible in other contexts.

“With funding from Lost Shore Surf Resort, I undertook the world’s first surf therapy doctorate at Edinburgh Napier University to better understand how surfing is being utilised to support a range of vulnerable populations around the world. I am thrilled that the SurfLab collaboration will further deepen ties and ensure Scotland is at the forefront of all aspects of surfing research.

“Studies consistently show that exposure to our seas, lochs and waterways (blue health) can be great for our mental wellness and Lost Shore Surf Resort will allow people to do this in a controlled environment. This venture will help us better understand how we can harness, and optimise, the power of surfing to improve wellbeing both within intervention contexts, and for the general population.”

Professor Gary Hutchison, Dean of Applied Sciences at Edinburgh Napier University, added: “I am delighted to see our partnership with Lost Shore Surf Resort continue to grow through this new and exciting initiative. The Lost Shore team have a desire to understand their impact on performance, wellbeing and society. The alignment of this vision, with our own academic signature and expertise, creates an exciting space to deliver research, innovation and knowledge exchange that will not only enhance local communities but will have impact globally.

“As the top Scottish modern university for research power and impact we pride ourselves on being the home of difference makers and it is initiatives such as this that will benefit our students, staff and wider community. It has been a real pleasure to work with this ambitious and innovative organisation and I have great optimism for the future.”

Like this: Like Loading...