Edinburgh will hold a range of events to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge along with Hanna Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, met at Edinburgh Castle on Monday morning with other partners to announce the plans. There are some joyful events among others which will allow people a poignant reminder of those lost during this past year in the conflict.

left to right are: Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, Branch Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh, the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, Ukrainian singer and performer Elzara Batalova, Ukrainian activist Zhenya Dove, Cllr Steven Carr of Perth and Kinross Council, and Ukrainian Natalie Radchenko (both from the Dnipro Kids charity). The City of Edinburgh Council with representatives of AUGB, Dnipro Kids announced the programme for Ukraine Forever to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

The programme includes:

18 February

Commemorative Gala Concert in support of Ukraine, St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, 5 Lothian Rd, EH1 2EP. From 4pm to 6pm. Open to all. More information on the event’s Facebook post.

23 February

Parliamentary Debate at the Scottish Parliament. From 2pm. Free event. You may turn up on the day but you can also request tickets.

Unbroken (Незламні), Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High St, EH1 1SR. An evening of song, poetry and music. More information and buy tickets.

24 February

Wreath laying at the City War Memorial, City Chambers, Royal Mile. Starts 2pm. Open to all.

Vigil for Ukraine at University of Edinburgh, Bristo Square. Starts 4pm. Open to all.

Ecumenical mass with the Ukrainian Catholic Church and Archdiocese of Edinburgh & St Andrews at St Mary’s RC Cathedral. 61 York Pl, EH1 3JD. Starts 7pm. Open to all.

The Other Side of War: Testimony of the Ukrainian Soldier at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, 5 Lothian Rd, EH1 2EP. Starts 7pm. An evening with Ukrainian soldier Sergiy Sylantyev for a unique informal discussion. Charity event. More information and buy tickets.

25 February

March in support of Ukraine, Edinburgh Castle to Scottish Parliament. From 12 noon to 3pm. Open to all

28 February

Salute to Ukraine Concert at the Usher Hall. 7pm. Outstanding Scottish and Ukrainian musicians, writers and poets come together in an act of remembrance and solidarity. More information and buy tickets.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh along with representatives of AUGB, Dnipro Kids announced the programme for Ukraine Forever to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invatsion.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost said: “I am privileged to launch the ‘Ukraine Forever’ events programme on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council and our capital city. On this most sombre of anniversaries, we are reminded of the terrible consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion during the past year.

“Thank you to our partners, colleagues, and the Ukrainian community for their excellent work to deliver a programme that is designed to help residents and Ukrainians living in Edinburgh to reflect on the anniversary, raise vital funds for Ukrainian frontline charities, and celebrate the incredible actions of the Ukrainian community here in the capital.

“The ‘Ukraine Forever’ programme will hopefully show the people that are here from Ukraine see the solidarity of feeling that there is here in Edinburgh.”

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk Chair of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain The City of Edinburgh Council with representatives of AUGB, Dnipro Kids announced the programme for Ukraine Forever to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invatsion. PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk said: “As we approach the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion against Ukraine, we hope this programme of events will provide an opportunity for both residents of Edinburgh and Ukrainians living in the city to come together to commemorate the human sacrifice in the defence of Ukraine.

“We’d like to thank all partners, both from the city and within the Ukrainian community, for the compassionate and collaborative approach to coordinate this events programme. The first anniversary is a really important, but sombre, milestone to ensure that the profile of Ukraine’s fight is kept at the forefront of societies discourse in the coming year ahead. We need all of your help to continue supporting Ukraine”.

‘Ukraine Forever’ is a collaborative partnership of events between the City of Edinburgh Council, Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (EVOC), the Scottish Government, Associations of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), Help Ukraine Scotland, and Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh.

