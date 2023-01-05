Fife Flyers, who are currently struggling in ninth position in the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League, now only a point ahead of long-time, bottom-markers, Glasgow Clan, have been paired with high-flying Sheffield Steelers in the Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final.

The pair meet at Kirkcaldy on Saturday in the league (face-off 19.15) and Sheffield are the current pace-setters with 46 points from 28 fixtures. Fife have 18 points from 31 games.

To earn a place in the final four for the first time, Fife, sponsored by Wolseley, edged arch rivals Dundee Stars in their quarter-final, drawing 4-4 on Tayside on Wednesday, December 7, and winning 5-4 after a shootout at The Fife Ice Arena on Wednesday, December 14, Zack Phillips taking them through.

Dutiaume’s men had to wait until the completion of the quarter-final ties on Wednesday night to find out their opponents.

Dates for the semi-final games will be confirmed in the next few days but the ties are home and away and the winners are decided on an aggregate scoring series. The highest seed has the option of playing the second-leg at home.

The other semi-final features Belfast Giants and Guildford Flames and the Northern Irish side came back from two goals down after 12 minutes to beat Nottingham Panthers with five straight goals in a 5-2 win to claim a place in the final four.

PICTURE: Fife v Sheffield by Al Goold courtesy of Viaplay Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...