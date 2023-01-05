After the excesses of December, and in the interest of a health and wellbeing reset, it is usual to make some New Year’s resolutions.
If yours is to stop drinking alcohol, then you may enjoy these suggestions. They are certainly more interesting than a lime and soda.
At The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square the bar suggests three options to enjoy in the sumptuous surroundings of the former bank building.
At £7 each, The Spence serves up some attractive low-and-no alcohol drinks:
- Atomic: Atopia Spiced Citrus 0.5%, Pink Peppercorn, Turbo Grapefruit, Lemon, Egg White
- Sonic silk: Peach Tea, Honey, Almond, Lime, Fever-Tree Tonic, Egg White
- Sleeping Beauty: Bramble, Jasmine, Coconut, Bubbles
At Rhubarb at The Prestonfield, the surroundings are decadent and the gardens beautiful at any time of year.
With mocktails at £7 each, The Prestonfield keeps up its reputation for luxury with a range of virgin drinks from fruity, to sour, to spicy.
- Strawberry Mojit-no: Strawberry puree, lemonade, lime juice and mint.
- Pina de Nada: Pineapple juice, lime juice, honey and basil topped with slimline tonic.
- Prestonfield’s Virgin Mary: Tomato Juice served spicy.
Flyers face men from The House of Steel in cup semi
Fife Flyers, who are currently struggling in ninth position in the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League, now only a point ahead of long-time, bottom-markers, Glasgow Clan, have been paired with high-flying Sheffield Steelers in the Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final. The pair meet at Kirkcaldy on Saturday in the league (face-off 19.15) and Sheffield are the current pace-setters with 46…
Continue Reading Flyers face men from The House of Steel in cup semi
Bidding trends forecast for 2023
Andrew Morrison, founder of Edinburgh-based AM Bid, Scotland’s leading bid and tender specialist, looks ahead to the next twelve months. “2022 was the year when the term VUCA really came into its own. The acronym describes a world which is Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous, and most people would now agree with this description of…
Free online access to Edinburgh Libraries
Instant access to free online library Do you know someone who would benefit from free access to ebooks, audiobooks and magazines, but who is not a member of the library? This New Year you can get free instant access to Edinburgh Libraries Libby service without a library card (www.edinburgh.gov.uk/libby). Thousands of best-selling titles for adults, teens…
Outstanding Clark praised by Hearts boss
Zander Clark had an “outstanding” game for Hearts in the 3-0 victory over Capital rivals Hibs at Tynecastle on Monday, and that was no surprise to the Jambos boss, Robbie Neilson. The double save from Kyle Magennis in the second-half as Hibs came forward in a bid to salvage something from the game was the icing on…
Scottish Nature Photography Awards on tour
This will be the last chance to see the 11th edition of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards which is touring to the Scottish Ornithologists Club (SOC), in Aberlady, for its final stop. The exhibition presents the winning entries in this annual photography competition. Launched in 2012, the competition is open to all, professionals and amateurs of…
Black frustrated at Clan’s lack of success this season
Glasgow Clan chairman Neil Black admits he’s frustrated by the club’s plight as the Braehead-based club prop up the rest in the Viaplay Elite League. Black, however, praised the club’s fans, nicknamed the Purple Army, for sticking with Clan during what is, statistically, Clan’s worst season since joining the Elite League in 2010. The owner…
Continue Reading Black frustrated at Clan’s lack of success this season