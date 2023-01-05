After the excesses of December, and in the interest of a health and wellbeing reset, it is usual to make some New Year’s resolutions.

If yours is to stop drinking alcohol, then you may enjoy these suggestions. They are certainly more interesting than a lime and soda.

At The Spence at Gleneagles Townhouse, St Andrew Square the bar suggests three options to enjoy in the sumptuous surroundings of the former bank building.

At £7 each, The Spence serves up some attractive low-and-no alcohol drinks:

Atomic: Atopia Spiced Citrus 0.5%, Pink Peppercorn, Turbo Grapefruit, Lemon, Egg White

Sonic silk: Peach Tea, Honey, Almond, Lime, Fever-Tree Tonic, Egg White

Sleeping Beauty: Bramble, Jasmine, Coconut, Bubbles

At Rhubarb at The Prestonfield, the surroundings are decadent and the gardens beautiful at any time of year.

With mocktails at £7 each, The Prestonfield keeps up its reputation for luxury with a range of virgin drinks from fruity, to sour, to spicy.

Strawberry Mojit-no: Strawberry puree, lemonade, lime juice and mint.

Pina de Nada: Pineapple juice, lime juice, honey and basil topped with slimline tonic.

Prestonfield’s Virgin Mary: Tomato Juice served spicy.

Like this: Like Loading...