Edinburgh Labour have chosen Richard Parker as their candidate in the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield caused by the resignation of SNP councillor and former Lord Provost, Frank Ross.
Richard is an Irish-American-Scot who spent his early life moving about the US before heading to Aberdeen, in 1995. He said that he fell in love with Scotland and later studied Literature and History at the University of Aberdeen.
Parker joined the Labour party in 2006, shortly after his 16th birthday, as he wanted to be part of building a fairer, more just and equal world.
He began teaching experience in Ireland in 2012 and quickly discovered it was the job for him. He previously taught English at a mainstream secondary school, and since August 2022 he has had his first experience of working in a Special Education school. .
Alongside education, his three great passions are reading, music and history, and Richard also plays the tuba.
Richard said: “I am thrilled to be reselected as the Labour candidate for the Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election and have got stuck into getting the campaign off the ground. I stood as Scottish Labour candidate last May, knocking on hundreds of doors, delivering thousands of leaflets and engaged with residents, local businesses and community groups. Over the next few weeks, before the by-election on 9 March, I look forward to working with members of the community to identify key community issues.
“On the campaign trail last year, Cllr Frank Ross proved himself to be a public servant with integrity; it’s no wonder that he’s resigned from both his party and the SNP Group. He knows the SNP in Edinburgh are in disarray and do not listen to the voters in Corstorphine/Murrayfield. Residents already have two Lib Dem councillors.
“At this by-election, voters of Corstorphine/Murrayfield have the unique opportunity to elect a teacher, with experience of teaching in both mainstream and special education secondaries, directly into the administration. It’s time to vote Labour. Education is at the heart of our Labour values and will form the core of our campaign.
“I have dedicated my professional life to helping young people, I’m standing for election to be their champion. I have witnessed the transformative power of the exceptional education present in our schools and the dedication of my hardworking colleagues. If elected, I intend to work with the Labour administration to ensure we’re always getting it right for every child and our hardworking teachers have all the support they need.”
The by election will be held on 9 March when Corstorphine/Murrayfield residents will go to the polls to select a new councillor to represent the ward which also covers Balgreen, Broomhall, Carrick Knowe, Ravelston and Roseburn. This ward has a current electorate of 19,287 and at present is represented by two Liberal Democrat councillors, Alan Beal and Euan Davidson both of whom were elected for the first time in May 2022.
