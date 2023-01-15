Sandy Mabon is currently racing against the clock to complete a raft of remedial work before opening day at Morton Fishings near Livingston.

And the 54-year-old, who is an experienced fishery manager, is determined to put Morton back on the map after a closure of around three years.



Over three tonnes of quality trout have been ordered to augment the stock already at the water (pictured by Nigel Duncan) and they will arrive before and on opening day, scheduled for Friday, March 3.



Bookings are already coming in from individuals and angling clubs throughout the Central Belt and there has been interest from as far afield as Ayrshire.



Broxburn-born and raised Mabon is pleased with the response and stressed that this is a ten-year project and that is why he is investing so heavily in change.



Plans include re-wiring, fixing the boats, creating more fishing platforms around the extensive lake, building a decking area for refreshments and lunch breaks, and landscaping on the site plus cutting weed growth in the water.



Mabon said: “There is a lot of work to be done and only around seven weeks to complete it, but we are determined to do everything we can to create a fishery which customers want to come to and where they will enjoy good sport.



“We fully understand that the previous customer base may have found other venues to fish, but we would urge them to think about coming back to visit and to give us a chance.

“Overall, we want people to enjoy the customer experience and have good sport here and everybody here is 100 per cent committed to making this a great place to be.”



Prices, claimed Mabon, are competitive with four hours on the bank for £22 and that includes taking four fish and four hours on a boat for £32 also taking four fish. Two men four four hours on a boat is £54 and they can take four fish each.



