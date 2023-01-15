Save Gorgie Farm Forever (SGFF) wants to build a framework for the Gorgie community and the rest of the city to play an active role in rescuing and operating the farm which is due to close on Monday.
The organisation plans to hold a “peaceful community gathering” at 2pm on Monday at the farm just ahead of it closing its doors to the public at 3pm.
Despite much talk there is at present no clear way forward for the farm which is owned by The City of Edinburgh Council.
Cllr Cammy Day the Council Leader said he very much hopes to attend the gathering, although he has a busy diary on Monday. He said: “I commend the local community for their continued support of Gorgie City Farm, and disappointed that the Love organisation have decided to walk away.
“We are working hard with organisations who have expressed an interest in running the farm and possible benefactors. Last week I met with the steering group members and hope we can update them on any sustainable proposals early next week.”
Last week it seemed that there may be three or even four organisations interested in taking over the farm, including Edinburgh Zoo.
The new campaign group, SGFF, believes there is a way that the farm can become sustainable in the long term. They plan a vigil on Monday afternoon, and say: “The current difficulty being experienced by Gorgie Farm is not the first time this has happened. Previous campaigns by the community have helped to raise funds for rescues and this should be acknowledged however, we believe that, only with full participation of the community this time in both the rescue and running of the farm, can Gorgie Farm be saved forever.”
In the first phase SGFF will work with The City of Edinburgh Council which owns the farm, and The Scottish Government to save the farm and retain the existing staff. In the second phase SGFF want to come up with a lasting solution to keep the farm open. LOVE took over the farm when it had already “gone bust” claiming it required £100,000 a year to keep it afloat. While SGFF do not appear to have an off the shelf solution they say: “We will be exploring a wide range of community wealth building initiatives, fund raising and working with interested parties in the third sector to try and come up with the most equitable long-term solution for the Farm and the people of Edinburgh.”
With many volunteers involved who enjoyed the company of the animals at the farm, campaigners say there is a need for Gorgie City Farm to continue.
SGFF has a Chair, Martin Young, Vice Chair, Simon Medcalf, Secretary Helen Burns and Advisors Sandra Lynch, Suzie Walker, Elisabeth Plant and Fiona O’brien.
The mental health charity which has run the farm since 2020 when the previous operator fell into administration, has brought the lease to an end and will hand the keys back to the council on 17 January. LOVE Learning employs 30 members of staff at the farm and describes itself as a body which provides “new and innovative ways to approach education and provide a pathway to inclusion and attainment for the most vulnerable in our society”.
The body provides “wrap around care, social work, education and health”. It is part of the LOVE group based in Hamilton and run by CEO Lynn Bell, which also provides care at home or in their residences (although there are no details of these on the charity’s website). There are also services for people who want to live independently and for people who require respite care while their carers take a break.
