Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 1, Fife Flyers 0 (after penalty shootout); Glasgow Clan 5, Dundee Stars 2

Fife Flyers are bottom of the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League table after skidding to a 1-0 defeat at Coventry Blaze after Jack Billings scored to end the deadlock in front of nearly 2,000 fans at The SkyDome.

They were level at 0-0 after regulation time and then sudden-death overtime despite Lucas Sandstrom being awarded a penalty shot which goaltender Paavo Holsa saved.

Todd Dutiaume’s men, sponsored by Wolseley, were outshot 48-29 by the Midlands club but they iced new Canadian signing Kamerin Nault but were minus Janne Kivilahti (pictured by Derek Young) through illness and James Spence through injury.

Flyers have 20 points from 34 games with Glasgow Clan, backed by Aspray Glasgow West, now off the bottom for the first time this term and into ninth spot after completing a four-point weekend following their 5-4 shootout win at Fife on Saturday.

They brushed fellow-strugglers Dundee Stars aside 5-2 before over 3,000 fans at Braehead and move on to 21 points from 36 games after Steven McPartland netted a double and former Stars player, Jordan Cownie, a single.

Stars have 22 points from 34 outings and occupy the final play-off spot with Manchester Storm on 25 points from 32 games and they are seventh.

Like this: Like Loading...