Kay’s Bar has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Branch’s 2022 Real Ale Quality Award.
The New Town pub is well regarded by locals and regulars. The landlord of Kay’s Bar, Fraser Gillespie, said: “We are delighted with this recognition by CAMRA of our commitment to serving a range of quality real ales.”
CAMRA’s members provided beer quality scores during 2022 when visiting real ale pubs in the branch area (and there are more than 300). Kay’s came out top for its average score – not only in Edinburgh but also in the Lothians and Borders area.
The presentation will be made by the CAMRA Branch Chair, Pat Hanson, to Simon Fisher, the pub manager at 8pm on Thursday.
Runners up in Edinburgh were the Mitre on The Royal Mile and The Dreadnought in Leith just beside the Pride Bridge.
Coates Crescent Gardens – damage caused to commemorative bench this weekend
One of the benches in Coates Crescent Gardens opposite the tram stop appears to have been damaged in an apparent act of vandalism on Saturday night or Sunday morning. The back of the bench has been broken off, and was found lying with the plaque side face down on the grass. (Had the back been…
Continue Reading Coates Crescent Gardens – damage caused to commemorative bench this weekend
Tommy Smith heads petition to save BBC Scotland programmes from being axed
BBC Scotland has publicised its plans to wind up shows including Classics Unwrapped, Jazz Nights, and Pipeline. But not if Wester Hailes born jazz musician, Tommy Smith, OBE, has anything to do with it. He has begun a petition to save the programmes from the BBC cuts. Smith said: “I say “Now is the Time”…
Continue Reading Tommy Smith heads petition to save BBC Scotland programmes from being axed
Flyers in bottom spot after being burned at Blaze
Viaplay Elite League: Coventry Blaze 1, Fife Flyers 0 (after penalty shootout); Glasgow Clan 5, Dundee Stars 2 Fife Flyers are bottom of the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League table after skidding to a 1-0 defeat at Coventry Blaze after Jack Billings scored to end the deadlock in front of nearly 2,000 fans at The SkyDome.…
Continue Reading Flyers in bottom spot after being burned at Blaze
Save Gorgie Farm Forever ramps up campaign
Save Gorgie Farm Forever (SGFF) wants to build a framework for the Gorgie community and the rest of the city to play an active role in rescuing and operating the farm which is due to close on Monday. The organisation plans to hold a “peaceful community gathering” at 2pm on Monday at the farm just…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election 2023 – Edinburgh Labour name their candidate
Edinburgh Labour have chosen Richard Parker as their candidate in the by election in Corstorphine/Murrayfield caused by the resignation of SNP councillor and former Lord Provost, Frank Ross. Richard is an Irish-American-Scot who spent his early life moving about the US before heading to Aberdeen, in 1995. He said that he fell in love with…
Continue Reading Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election 2023 – Edinburgh Labour name their candidate
Morton Fishings set to re-open in early March
Sandy Mabon is currently racing against the clock to complete a raft of remedial work before opening day at Morton Fishings near Livingston. And the 54-year-old, who is an experienced fishery manager, is determined to put Morton back on the map after a closure of around three years. Over three tonnes of quality trout have been…
Continue Reading Morton Fishings set to re-open in early March