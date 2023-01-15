Kay’s Bar has been awarded the local CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Branch’s 2022 Real Ale Quality Award.

The New Town pub is well regarded by locals and regulars. The landlord of Kay’s Bar, Fraser Gillespie, said: “We are delighted with this recognition by CAMRA of our commitment to serving a range of quality real ales.”

CAMRA’s members provided beer quality scores during 2022 when visiting real ale pubs in the branch area (and there are more than 300). Kay’s came out top for its average score – not only in Edinburgh but also in the Lothians and Borders area.

The presentation will be made by the CAMRA Branch Chair, Pat Hanson, to Simon Fisher, the pub manager at 8pm on Thursday.

Runners up in Edinburgh were the Mitre on The Royal Mile and The Dreadnought in Leith just beside the Pride Bridge.

Kay’s Bar on Jamaica Street PHOTO Neil Leitch

