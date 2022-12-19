Some artists really manage to tune into the energy of this much-loved venue.
Richard Hawley’s well-crafted songs and vintage guitars were a good fit during a Saturday evening in Edinburgh. Opener Off My Mind is an immediately catchy rock n’ roll riff matched with Hawley’s velvet voice. During Further, he straps on a Gibson Les Paul Gold Top, and the tone of the guitar is only matched by his smooth baritone which also shone during a jazz-flavoured Coles Corner.
The rockabilly Buddy Holly pop of I’m Looking for Someone to Find Me takes us back to 1955. Hawley had the south-side rocking with Galley Girl, the sonic riffs send an adrenaline rush far and wide warming up plummeting temperatures in the city. Don’t Stare At The Sun suggests the soundtrack to a 1960s espionage thriller with some beautiful guitar work from Hawley and Shez Sheridan, whose fan club get vocal on the balcony.
A highlight was Down In The Woods, the psychedelic, full-throttle rocker was inspired by Hawley taking his dog for long walks. One fan sings along to riff with a few lyrics from Iggy and the Stooges 1969. It was a delight to witness so much joy around the venue, many have taken tentative steps since Covid-19 and at the end of 2022, it’s been profoundly significant to see people so immersed in live shows again.
As Hawley pointed out earlier this year “music is essential to the human experience, the whole existence of humanity is connected to music, I don’t care what form it takes, it is as important as food and oxygen – it’s vital for our survival and the most important form of communication”.
Out of town property ready to move into now
Feature homes in Stirling by Allanwater Homes are ready to move into. Choose from a two bedroom Esk apartment, or a three bedroom end terraced Kintail villa. Allanwater Homes has two special “feature homes” on offer at its Stirling City development, explaining to prospective buyers that the homes represent value for money, and are ready…
Travel – Loch Lomond Hotel celebrates first year in business
A property at Balloch on Loch Lomond – the former Woodbank Inn – was rebranded a year ago and became a modern, competitively priced 22 bedroom Hotel called The Loch Lomond Hotel. The hotel is celebrating its first successful year of operation, with a restaurant a recent addition. With 22 modern en-suite bedrooms on offer,…
Edinburgh care staff ‘sleigh’ the run up to Christmas
Care staff deck the halls to bring festive magic to residence. The Christmas cheer is flowing at one Edinburgh care home as it began a bumper month of festive fun with a light switch-on and live band. Lifestyle Co-ordinators at Cramond Residence prepared a variety of activities throughout December including a Christmas party, a bespoke…
Man arrested on charges of housebreaking and theft
Police officers in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a man following a number of thefts and housebreakings in Edinburgh and East and West Lothian. In the early hours of Wednesday, 7 December, a house was broken into in North Berwick and two vehicles were stolen. Two days later, on Friday, 9 December, a house was…
Creative Scotland will dip into its reserves after government funding cut
Creative Scotland says that it will have to dip into National Lottery Reserves to keep up its regular funding at previous levels in the next financial year. Following the Scottish Government’s budget announcement last week which proposes a reduction in funding for Creative Scotland of around £7million – the Board of Creative Scotland met on Monday to…
Old Town locals to get special free passes this Hogmanay
There has been a lot of debate on social media about the lack of access for residents in past years, but the new organisers Unique Assembly are determined to deal with any problems before they happen. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party arena has been redesigned this year to minimise any impact to residents and businesses on…
