Dynamic Earth has a whole programme of activities to keep children amused during the Christmas holidays.
The festive activities programme will run from 21 December – 4 January, visitors to the science attraction can dive in and discover Scotland’s incredible marine habitats, while learning about Deep Sea Discovery.
From 10am each day between 21-23 December, 27-30 December 2022, and 2-4 January 2023, people can set sail for a day of fun with ‘All Hands-On Deck’ family drop-in sessions. Themed activities – which are free with admission to Dynamic Earth – include an opportunity to drive a Remote Operated Vehicle simulator through hydrothermal vents.
A selection of workshops will also be taking place; families can discover how ships were constructed hundreds of years ago, before building a boat of their own and testing its durability. Coral crafting will also be on offer, allowing inquisitive youngsters to understand the importance of these living organisms and then take them home.
Hermione Cockburn, Scientific Director at Dynamic Earth, said: “We’re so excited to be running these programmes over Christmas and into the New Year. We know that families are often looking for different things to do over the holidays, or when the excitement of the festive season is over in January. So it’s ‘All Hands-On Deck’ for family fun at Dynamic Earth this festive season.
“We’re offering something for everyone to ‘dive’ in with at our science centre; a visit here is the perfect way to beat those post-Christmas blues, while allowing children the chance to get hands-on, create some crafts, and find out more about our oceans. We can’t wait to ‘sea’ you there!”
The activities are part of Dynamic Earth’s Discovering the Deep project that has received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Regular Dynamic Earth features include the ever-popular real iceberg, a bone-shaking earthquake and the Deep Time Machine which takes visitors billions of years back in time.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on: www.dynamicearth.co.uk
