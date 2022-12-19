Ukrainians living in Scotland are preparing to spend their first Christmas here and Neil Gray MSP, Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine has restated Scottish Government support for every one of them.
Mr Gray has also thanked people in Scotland who have hosted displaced people from Ukraine through the year and to those who are still waiting to be matched.
The Scottish Government launched a campaign in November to encourage more people across the country to volunteer to become hosts.
Speaking ahead of St Nicholas Day today, Mr Gray said: “I want to wish a very happy festive period to all the displaced people from Ukraine who are going to be celebrating across Scotland. We know how difficult it will be for people who are spending their first Christmas away from their home country and in some cases they’re loved ones. We want you to know that Scotland is your home for as long as you are here and we want to make sure that you all feel comfortable and supported in the communities you are living in.
“I have been incredibly heartened to see the warm Scottish welcome that has been provided to people from Ukraine since the conflict began. The Super Sponsor Scheme has provided sanctuary to people that would otherwise have not been able to travel. We have also had so many people across Scotland offer to open their homes to people in their time of need and I am so grateful for all of their support.
“We are working hard to provide longer term accommodation to people. But we still need more hosts to come forward. This is a personal decision for every household, but I would ask anyone who thinks that they could offer a place in their homes to displaced people from Ukraine to really consider it and visit our website for more details on how they can put themselves forward.”
