The company which already runs Scotts at Port Edgar in South Queensferry has taken over the site which was formerly the Three Bridges at the other end of town.
The restaurant with its menu featuring local produce opens this weekend as Thirty Knots and includes a modern pub and an outdoor terrace with views to the bridges.
Chef Trevor Garden promises that the menu will be exciting. He said: “With a mix of hearty home-comfort classics and dishes inspired from around the world, there is sure to be something to suit all tastes and give customers an exciting and engaging dining experience.
“The impressive menu is set to feature everything from classic Fish and Chips and individual steak and ale pies baked fresh to order, to Karrag Chicken Bao Buns and the most incredible King Rib Supper with skin-on fries and Katsu ketchup.
“We are all about encouraging our chefs to explore their culinary creativity and showcase their skills and we look forward to refreshing our menus regularly – and every ingredient that goes on the customer’s plate has been well thought-out with a twist of reinvention.
“Our Fish and Chips is set to be one of our best dishes on the menu. Not only is it a classic, but we’ve added our very own twist and I think it will fast become a real favourite with our customers.”
The company’s Managing Director Kenny Blair said: “We are very excited to welcome customers to the new Thirty Knots. The venue signifies our ongoing investment and commitment to South Queensferry, having launched our Scotts restaurant in the Port Edgar Marina back in 2018, and we hope this provides the local community with another fantastic venue that they can enjoy and be proud of for years to come
“Our mouth-watering menu promises both modern and classic dishes using some of the best produce and ingredients that Scotland has to offer. But we still have so much more to offer in the coming months that will be well worth the wait for our customers, including a stunning private event space and spectacular outdoor terrace – so watch this space.”
There are jobs available in all areas at Thirty Knots – click here.
Thirty Knots is open now. Book here.
