Lead contractor appointed and will begin earthworks next week

Construction work is set to begin at a prime Cala Homes project building 980 homes in South Queensferry.

After ten years in the planning, the first spade will hit the ground at Cala Homes’ Builyeon Road development this next week.

The site, which is south of Builyeon Road, lies between the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge approaches.

The 44-hectare development has provision for a new primary school, a care home and commercial units including a food store, restaurants and fuel filling station, as well as 980 high-quality homes.

Bulk earth works are expected to be complete by the end of this year, with drainage and infrastructure works for the main spine road – a realignment of Builyeon Road – forecast to be completed next March.

Total section 75 (planning gain) contributions by Cala for the Builyeon Road site will exceed £11 million, which in addition to the delivery of a new primary school and local transportation improvements, sees significant contributions put towards other education provision and healthcare within Queensferry. Cala’s nearby Queensferry Heights development will see a further £2.5 million raised through Section 75 payments.

Derek Lawson, Strategic Land Director with Cala Homes (East), said: “The site designs for

Builyeon Road has been heavily shaped by engagement with the local community and as we prepare to kick-start this important development, we will focus on keeping the community fully informed of ongoing progress. We have set up a dedicated website to share updates on site progress, at www.cala.co.uk/builyeonroad

“It is fair to say this project has been a long time in the making and we are pleased to reach this important milestone and to push forward in providing much needed homes and community facilities for South Queensferry.”

Family-owned civil engineering contractor I&H Brown specialises in residential infrastructure and have been contracted by Cala to undertake the bulk earthworks. The site will be enrolled in the Considerate Constructors scheme and I&H Brown will be keen to hear about any local community benefit schemes in the area while work is underway.

Duncan Brown, Director with I&H Brown, said: “We are delighted to be working with Cala Homes to deliver the infrastructure at their major Builyeon Road development in South Queensferry. Our involvement follows extensive community engagement by Cala Homes to design the masterplan and we are excited to help them realise their vision for the site.’

The development designs were carefully crafted with local community in mind following online consultations and engagement with the local community – guided by the Queensferry District Community Council (QDCC).

Keith Giblett, Chair of Queensferry and District Community Council, said: “After many years of uncertainty, it is great to see the site work starting. We’ll be continuing our intensive engagement with Cala. We also look forward to finding out how the local authority will allocate the considerable funds that this site will generate through planning gain payments.”

Derek Lawson added: “This is a major project in a prime location that will provide the market with incredible options for those looking to enjoy life in South Queensferry.

“It’s also exciting to be a massive step closer to bringing local amenities to the area in the form of the new commercial area, school and care home.”

https://www.cala.co.uk/builyeonroad

Like this: Like Loading...