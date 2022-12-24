Douglas Ross, MSP and MP, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has issued a festive message:
“Merry Christmas. We’ve reached that time of year again. After two years of the pandemic scuppering everyone’s Christmas plans, Covid – while not gone – has been subdued thanks to the UK’s world-leading vaccine programme.
“For most of us, we can hopefully have a much more normal Christmas, perhaps spent with extended family and friends.
“However, while this Christmas may be a return to our usual festive traditions, for many of us there will be one, key difference.
“It was with tremendous sadness that we said goodbye to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in September. For many people, watching her Christmas broadcasts will have been a lifelong tradition.
“My thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles and all of the late monarch’s family and friends, who must miss her terribly at this time. As well as with all those across the country who have lost loved ones this year, and who may be finding the holiday period particularly difficult.
“For me, after two years of restrictions, I know I am more grateful than ever to be able to celebrate this festive season with my whole family.
“And from my family to yours, I would like to wish you all a peaceful, enjoyable and very merry Christmas.”
Haring and Humphrys updates plus latest match info
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has delivered an update on Peter Haring who suffered concussion in the 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen in the cinch Scottish Premiership in mid-October. The 29-year-old, Austrian-born midfielder (pictured centre) is still be monitored under concussion protocol and Neilson cannot estimate the time it will take for the player to return to…
Cook back for Monarchs supported by Stellar Omada
Former captain Craig Cook returns to Edinburgh Monarchs with a little help from a new friend in Stellar Omada after a seven-season gap and the 35-year-old admitted: “The time is right.” The Cumbria-based rider admitted that Armadale has always been a great track for him and he wants that home track advantage again. Cook’s previous…
First Minister’s Christmas message
It is customary for all political leaders to issue a message at certain times of the year including Christmas. You can listen to or read the First Minister’s message below. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Especially after the past two Christmases, I know most of us will be really looking forward to this festive period.…
Teens+ celebrate the opening of new educational centre at Eskmills
Teens+ celebrated the opening of its new East Lothian centre at Eskmills, Station Road in Musselburgh where a new educational day service will be provided. The ‘Teens +’ programme, which is organised and run by charity organisation Capella, has been brought to East Lothian to further support the Community Transformation Programme for Adults with Complex…
Letter from Scotland
The year 2022 has been a bumpy year internationally and, even in quiet Scotland, we have felt the shock waves from war and pestilence and climate change. Not to mention the political turmoil in our neighbouring country. I suppose the most “historic” event that took place in Scotland this year was the death of the…
Flyers skid to sixth straight league defeat
Viaplay Elite League: Belfast Giants 8, Fife Flyers 0 Injury-hit Fife Flyers were blown away by Belfast Giants inside the first 17 minutes when they fell 5-0 behind and they never recovered from the first session when they were outshot 18-4. Todd Dutiaume (pictured by James Assinder courtesy of Viaplay Elite League), Fife’s head coach,…
