Douglas Ross, MSP and MP, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has issued a festive message:

“Merry Christmas. We’ve reached that time of year again. After two years of the pandemic scuppering everyone’s Christmas plans, Covid – while not gone – has been subdued thanks to the UK’s world-leading vaccine programme.

“For most of us, we can hopefully have a much more normal Christmas, perhaps spent with extended family and friends.

“However, while this Christmas may be a return to our usual festive traditions, for many of us there will be one, key difference.

“It was with tremendous sadness that we said goodbye to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II in September. For many people, watching her Christmas broadcasts will have been a lifelong tradition.

“My thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles and all of the late monarch’s family and friends, who must miss her terribly at this time. As well as with all those across the country who have lost loved ones this year, and who may be finding the holiday period particularly difficult.

“For me, after two years of restrictions, I know I am more grateful than ever to be able to celebrate this festive season with my whole family.

“And from my family to yours, I would like to wish you all a peaceful, enjoyable and very merry Christmas.”

Douglas Ross. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

