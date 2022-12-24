Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has delivered an update on Peter Haring who suffered concussion in the 2-0 defeat at Aberdeen in the cinch Scottish Premiership in mid-October.

The 29-year-old, Austrian-born midfielder (pictured centre) is still be monitored under concussion protocol and Neilson cannot estimate the time it will take for the player to return to action.

He lasted only seven minutes of the game at Pittodrie before having to come off and the man from Eisenstadt looks set for more time on the sidelines.

Neilson confirmed that the player has been consulting a specialist and the medical staff and Haring will make the decision about his return and he said: “You need to be careful. Gone are the days where you can just come straight back.”

Haring has not had a history of head knocks, said Neilson who added: “Peter took a bad knock during the Aberdeen game. He will be fine, given time, but it is just how long that will be.”

There is better news on Stephen Humphrys, the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward, who limped off during Hearts’ 4-3 home defeat by Celtic. He is now back in training and the Jambos hope he can be cleared to play in the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle on January 2 (15.00).

Meanwhile, all away end tickets for the Scottish Cup clash with Hibs at Easter Road on January 22 (14.00) are now sold out.

And a note for your diary if you travel to away matches. The cinch Premiership game at Fir Park against Motherwell was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 18.

It has now been moved to Sunday, February 19 at noon and will be live on Sky Sports.

Onto women’s football and tickets are now available for the Capital Cup tie with Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday, February 26 and they are free. Hibs won the first clash after a penalty shootout.

