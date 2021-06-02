Douglas Ross is self-isolating after coming into contact on Monday with someone who has now tested positive for Covid.

He was informed that a close contact had tested positive on Wednesday morning by text message at approximately 8.40am, by which time he was already in The Scottish Parliament. He was also in parliament on Tuesday for the First Minister’s statement on Covid-19.

The Scottish Parliament authorities were informed immediately and their guidance sought on how to proceed, during which time Douglas remained in his parliamentary office.

Parliament informed The Scottish Conservatives of options available to Douglas, since he has not yet been contacted by Test and Protect.

Douglas has decided that the safest approach is to immediately self-isolate in the Edinburgh hotel he has been staying in. He will be getting a test as soon as possible. The hotel were informed that he would be arriving to self-isolate.

Five members of staff and four MSPs are also planning to take Covid tests as soon as possible, purely as a precaution. A further two MSPs from another party have also been informed that they may wish to take a test as a precaution.

Douglas Ross. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...