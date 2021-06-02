A proportion of the sale proceeds of Clyde the Caterpillar Cake and Frieda, the free-from Caterpillar Cake will be donated to Tickled Pink this June.

Taking up the pledge to bring supermarket caterpillar cakes together to support cancer charities, Asda is joining the #CaterpillarsForCancer movement this month.

From the sales of Clyde and Frieda, Asda’s caterpillar cakes, 10% will go to Asda’s Tickled Pink charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! during the month of June. The new initiative is part of Asda’s celebration of 25 years of supporting the UK’s leading breast cancer charities.

Customers can pick between the rich and chocolate-filled Clyde the Caterpillar Cake and his gluten-free sister Frieda, the free-from Caterpillar Cake, both priced at just £5.92.

Jo Warner, Senior Director for Community at Asda said: “We jumped at the chance to take part in the #CaterpillarsForCancer movement, supporting Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! through our Tickled Pink campaign – which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.”

“We’re proud of our inclusive range of caterpillar cakes – and while Clyde is the perfect party centrepiece, ‘free from’ families don’t need to miss out on the fun as Freida, our gluten-free caterpillar, is also priced at a value-for-money £5.92.”

“Great value, inclusive cake that raises money for breast cancer charities – that’s what we call a win-win!”

Asda Community Champion at the Chesser store , Gary Anderson, supports the campaign. Gary is an advocate for Tickled Pink and follows in the steps of his late mother who held the same community champion position but sadly passed away from cancer in 2015 after serving for 25 years at Asda.

Since 1996, Asda Tickled Pink has raised a phenomenal £71 million, with every penny being used to fund world-class research, life-changing support services and outreach work to champion regular boob checking behaviour. Together with Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, Asda Tickled Pink is working to help change the future of breast cancer in the UK.

Speaking on behalf of Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our longstanding Tickled Pink partnership with Asda and are delighted to welcome Clyde and Frieda on board through Asda’s commitment to #CaterpillarsForCancer.”

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, and the impacts of the pandemic mean that people affected by this devastating disease need us now more than ever. As such we’re hugely grateful to Asda, its colleagues and customers for their unwavering support, creative fundraising efforts and dedication to raising awareness of breast cancer – they are helping to provide support for today and hope for the future for anyone affected by breast cancer.”

10% of all proceeds from sales of Asda’s Clyde the Caterpillar Cake and Frieda, the free-from Caterpillar Cake will go to Tickled Pink from 1-30 June.

Community Champion Gary Anderson with Clyde the Caterpillar cake, Profits from Clyde and Frieda (Free From) cakes are being donated to the Tickeled Pink charity

