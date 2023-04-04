A letter from Breast Cancer Now about the Pink Ribbon Walk to encourage people to sign up for the 10 or 20 mile walks.
Breast Cancer Now are moving towards a vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. Pink Ribbon Walk events make this possible by raising money for world-class research and life-changing support services, helping thousands living with breast cancer across the UK.
Dear Editor,
Breast Cancer Now’s Pink Ribbon Walk events are back this summer and I want to encourage your readers to step forward and sign up for the 10 or 20-mile walks.
I know just how vital research and support is for those affected. In 2019 my mum died from breast cancer. Then, three years later, I was given the devastating news- I had breast cancer in both breasts. Now, after gruelling treatment, I’m glad to say, it’s been 10 years since I was told I had no evidence of disease. I’m so happy to be well and enjoying life.
But I still worry for my daughter and future generations of women and men, which is why I’m taking on a 20 mile Pink Ribbon Walk this summer. This year will be my fifth Pink Ribbon Walk and every time I cross that finish line it feels incredible.
By supporting Breast Cancer Now and taking part in Pink Ribbon Walk, I feel like I’m doing my bit to help those undergoing treatment and those who’ll need it in the future.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Every 10 minutes someone in the UK hears the words “you have breast cancer”.
Join me at a Pink Ribbon Walk this summer, to create hope with every step.
Jane Atkinson
Breast Cancer Now Pink Ribbon Walk fundraiser
The Edinburgh event is during the Edinburgh Marathon Festival weekend.
https://breastcancernow.org/get-involved/sports-adventure/charity-runs/edinburgh-marathon-festival-half-marathon
