Business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles Café Bar, in the city centre. This will be the first time it has changed hands in 32 years.

Primely located on St. Giles Street, the café-bar is just a short walk from the Royal Mile. The business benefits from tourists visiting St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle, and the many attractions of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

The minimalist décor creates a rustic, lively charm and the café sells freshly baked delights, breakfast, lunch, and also a selection of alcoholic beverages. Inside there is a servery counter, and a range of tables and benches which cater up to 36 customers. There is also additional outdoor seating for up 14 customers.

Gary Witham, Director Hotels Scotland at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to buy a freehold just off the Royal Mile – arguably the strongest tourist location in Edinburgh. Guaranteed year round footfall and the ability to create a trend setting bar / cafe with limited competition so close to Edinburgh Castle will certainly appeal to both UK and overseas buyers.”

St Giles’ Café Bar is on the market at offers over £1,500,000 for the property and the business as a going concern.

