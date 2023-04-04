Business property adviser, Christie & Co has been instructed to sell Saint Giles Café Bar, in the city centre. This will be the first time it has changed hands in 32 years.
Primely located on St. Giles Street, the café-bar is just a short walk from the Royal Mile. The business benefits from tourists visiting St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle, and the many attractions of Edinburgh’s Old Town.
The minimalist décor creates a rustic, lively charm and the café sells freshly baked delights, breakfast, lunch, and also a selection of alcoholic beverages. Inside there is a servery counter, and a range of tables and benches which cater up to 36 customers. There is also additional outdoor seating for up 14 customers.
Gary Witham, Director Hotels Scotland at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to buy a freehold just off the Royal Mile – arguably the strongest tourist location in Edinburgh. Guaranteed year round footfall and the ability to create a trend setting bar / cafe with limited competition so close to Edinburgh Castle will certainly appeal to both UK and overseas buyers.”
St Giles’ Café Bar is on the market at offers over £1,500,000 for the property and the business as a going concern.
Letter to the Editor – Pink Ribbon Walk events
A letter from Breast Cancer Now about the Pink Ribbon Walk to encourage people to sign up for the 10 or 20 mile walks. Breast Cancer Now are moving towards a vision that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. Pink Ribbon Walk events make this possible by…
NT Art Month will take place in June
The first ever New Town Art Month will take place from 8 to 30 June 2023. The area is well known for having many galleries and the month will open with a special Late event in the ten galleries taking part on Dundas Street, Howard Street, Summer Place and Queen Street. It is an opportunity…
Flyers reflect as Clan carry Scotland’s hopes
Todd Dutiaume said it was easy to focus on the negatives from last season for Fife Flyers in the Viaplay Elite League but added: “There have been positives.” The club’s head coach added that it was important that bosses get it right for next season and provide the club’s fans with what they want, some…
Nominate a favourite charity – they could win £1,000
The Movement for Good Awards has £1 million to give away to charities in the UK and Ireland. All that you have to do is nominate the charity of your choice and they might win £1,000. Winners will be drawn at random so the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has…
Music school pupils take a look at their new home
Although it is far from ready yet – the work has just begun – some pupils from St Mary’s Music School went to the site of the new National Centre for Music at the former Royal High School to take a look. Richard Austin, a Trustee of the Royal High School Preservation Trust, led the…
Asda will now stock FreshMex products – from Scotland
Asda stores will stock three products from their new Scottish supplier, FreshMex the company which has restaurants in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The business has had Scotland’s most popular order on Deliveroo – the FreshMex Burrito which has been in the winner’s slot for the last four years. The family business was founded by Robbie Moult…
