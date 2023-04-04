Citizen Ticket has appointed former Skyscanner executive and Chief Legal Officer, Carolyn Jameson, as its new Chair.

During her two decades with the company Jameson played a key role in the sale of the business to Chinese travel giant Ctrip for £1.4 billion.

She is now Chief Trust Officer with Trustpilot which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, and has led that company through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). She is also on the boards of the Scottish National Investment Bank and Scottish Equity Partners.

Citizen Ticket provides a premium ticketing platform for event organisers with cloud-based self service software. As well as handling customer service, Citizen Ticket also provides on-site support to clients and assists them with event advertising and marketing.

The company has a strong Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) leaning with measures to beat ticket fraud and touting. It has a partnership with the National Forest and invests a portion of revenue into creating and managing new woodlands. The company is on track to exceed £6.2 million in transactional volume in the current financial year which are forecast to rise to more than £18.6 million by 2025.

Harry Boisseau, Citizen Ticket’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Carolyn as our new Chair, an appointment which underlines our ambition to become the most fundamental platform for events and experiences while making a lasting positive impact to our planet.

“Carolyn is a highly skilled and experienced operator within the global tech sector and a key player who has helped scale major technology businesses to reach their full market potential. She brings real substance to our team and will be a major contributing factor to our future success and growth.”

Carolyn Jameson, said: “I’m excited to join the team at Citizen Ticket, a company with an innovative, technology-driven offering that is addressing key challenges facing event organisers while enhancing the experience for consumers.

“I look forward to working closely with Harry and his colleagues and supporting them on their growth journey. Along with its focus on improving service delivery and customer experience, I also share and support Citizen Ticket’s commitment towards sustainability which sits at the heart of its ambitious vision.”

Like this: Like Loading...