The Scottish Conservatives say that Scotland’s economic recovery must be the focus of this year’s Programme for Government.

The SNP have said they will invest in the NHS as a central part of their plans for the programme.

The party wants to set key targets for Scotland to lead the United Kingdom in both job creation rates and economic growth.

Ahead of Tuesday’s statement on the Programme for Government, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross has called for “ambitious targets to create more jobs and grow the Scottish economy faster than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.”

In the middle of an “economic emergency”, he wants “a bold plan for a jobs recovery”, with investment in long-term infrastructure projects and skills programmes to fill short-term needs.

Scottish Conservatives leader, Douglas Ross MSP. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Mr Ross also warned now would be the worst time to “spike uncertainty” by pushing for another divisive referendum or threatening key industries.

He said the “Programme for Government has to be for the whole country, not only for nationalists.”

Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Dr Liz Cameron OBE, has said in press reports today that “supporting business recovery” must be “front and centre” of the government’s priorities this year.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “This year’s Programme for Government must focus on job creation and tackling the economic emergency facing us.

“Scotland needs a bold plan for a jobs recovery, including a target from the government for the number of new jobs they will create.

“We should be setting ambitious targets to create more jobs and grow the Scottish economy faster than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.

“For too long, our economy has lagged behind under a government that treats businesses as an afterthought, when we should be leading the rest of the UK.

“Now would be the worst time to spike uncertainty by pushing for another divisive referendum. The Programme for Government has to be for the whole country, not only for nationalists.

“It would be peak recklessness to risk jobs just now. Threats to key industries, such as oil and gas, must be ruled out in favour of positive moves to invest in infrastructure projects for the long term and help workers increase their skills in the short term.

“This is the first big test of this new nationalist coalition of chaos. They have a choice to make between protecting jobs or promoting their ideology.”

