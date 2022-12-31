A New Year’s message from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross.
“As we celebrate the beginning of a New Year tonight, it’s impossible not to think of where we were this time last year – and just how far we have come in the past twelve months.
“Finally, after two years of cancelled plans, people across Scotland will be able to ring in the New Year with their friends and family in the traditional loud and lively fashion.
“As festivities take place across the country, I’d like to express my thanks to all the key workers who are not celebrating but are instead working to keep the country safe this Hogmanay. They work tirelessly throughout the year and continue to work hard today while the rest of us continue to enjoy the holiday period.
“As we look ahead to 2023, the war in Ukraine and the global cost-of-living crisis mean that we face more tough times in the coming months. But, in spite of these challenges, I fully believe that Scotland can overcome any trials it faces to thrive in 2023.
“I wish you and your family a very happy New Year.”
Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting
The Scottish Government claims that two years after the transition period ended the damage from Brexit continues to mount. The government also continues to demand a choice for people in Scotland about the country’s future as Brexit has a negative impact on the economy. Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The damages caused by Brexit just…
CBE honour for Director of UK Astronomy Technology Centre
Professor Gillian Wright, Director at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre in Edinburgh, has received a CBE for services to astronomy in the New Year Honours List. The Honour acknowledges her contributions to astronomy through international missions. Alongside her position as Director of the UK ATC, Professor Wright has a leading role as European Principal Investigator…
The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
The entertainment on the first night of the three day Hogmanay festival provided by Clare Grogan fronting Altered Images, and headlined by queen of the lockdown disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was glittering and designed to get the standing crowd dancing. After heavy rain had threatened to stop play earlier on Friday, the night was dry, and…
First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Scottish recipients of The New Year’s Honours including the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Peter Mathieson, who receives a knighthood for services to higher education, and chairman of the Robertson Group, William Robertson CBE, who also receives a knighthood for services to…
St John and the City volunteer fundraiser is honoured with OBE
A volunteer whose project culminated in hundreds of defibrillator machines being installed in Edinburgh and all over Scotland has been named in the New Year Honours List. Lynn Cleal has been made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her voluntary service to the community in Scotland. She is Chair of…
New Year honour for Brendan Dick
Broadband boss Brendan Dick has been awarded the OBE for services to Telecommunications and to Business in Scotland in King Charles’ first New Year Honours list. The Edinburgh-based business veteran was director of BT in Scotland from 2006-18 and chaired the Openreach Scotland Board from 2018-21, following the digital network’s legal separation from its parent BT Group.…