A New Year’s message from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross.

“As we celebrate the beginning of a New Year tonight, it’s impossible not to think of where we were this time last year – and just how far we have come in the past twelve months.

“Finally, after two years of cancelled plans, people across Scotland will be able to ring in the New Year with their friends and family in the traditional loud and lively fashion.

“As festivities take place across the country, I’d like to express my thanks to all the key workers who are not celebrating but are instead working to keep the country safe this Hogmanay. They work tirelessly throughout the year and continue to work hard today while the rest of us continue to enjoy the holiday period.

“As we look ahead to 2023, the war in Ukraine and the global cost-of-living crisis mean that we face more tough times in the coming months. But, in spite of these challenges, I fully believe that Scotland can overcome any trials it faces to thrive in 2023.

“I wish you and your family a very happy New Year.”

