Professor Gillian Wright, Director at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre in Edinburgh, has received a CBE for services to astronomy in the New Year Honours List.
The Honour acknowledges her contributions to astronomy through international missions. Alongside her position as Director of the UK ATC, Professor Wright has a leading role as European Principal Investigator on the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). JWST is the most powerful telescope ever launched into space and the spectacular images, that were first released in July 2022, are expanding our understanding of the Universe.
Prior to joining the UK Astronomy Technology Centre (UK ATC), where she has worked on several infrared instrumentation projects, the Hamilton-born scientist worked at Imperial College in London and the United Kingdom Infrared Telescope on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. She became Director at the UK ATC, based at the Royal Observatory in Edinburgh, in 2012, overseeing work on some of the world’s foremost astronomy projects. Throughout her career she has been a keen and active advocate for public engagement to encourage STEM skills.
Professor Wright said: “This is a great honour that also acknowledges the importance of science and highlights the strong astronomy and engineering skills in Scotland. Work on this scale is only possible through international partnerships and teamwork. I would like to thank everyone at the UK ATC and the JWST and MIRI team for their collaborative approach, hard work and enthusiasm.”
The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
The entertainment on the first night of the three day Hogmanay festival provided by Clare Grogan fronting Altered Images, and headlined by queen of the lockdown disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was glittering and designed to get the standing crowd dancing. After heavy rain had threatened to stop play earlier on Friday, the night was dry, and…
Continue Reading The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Scottish recipients of The New Year’s Honours including the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Peter Mathieson, who receives a knighthood for services to higher education, and chairman of the Robertson Group, William Robertson CBE, who also receives a knighthood for services to…
Continue Reading First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
St John and the City volunteer fundraiser is honoured with OBE
A volunteer whose project culminated in hundreds of defibrillator machines being installed in Edinburgh and all over Scotland has been named in the New Year Honours List. Lynn Cleal has been made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her voluntary service to the community in Scotland. She is Chair of…
Continue Reading St John and the City volunteer fundraiser is honoured with OBE
New Year honour for Brendan Dick
Broadband boss Brendan Dick has been awarded the OBE for services to Telecommunications and to Business in Scotland in King Charles’ first New Year Honours list. The Edinburgh-based business veteran was director of BT in Scotland from 2006-18 and chaired the Openreach Scotland Board from 2018-21, following the digital network’s legal separation from its parent BT Group.…
Andrew Crummy receives the MBE in New Year Honours List
Andrew Thomas Crummy from Craigmillar has received an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours List. The honour means a great deal to the designer and artist who has received it for “services to Art and to Cultural Heritage in Scotland”, but he concedes that his story really did begin with his mother, Dr Helen…
Continue Reading Andrew Crummy receives the MBE in New Year Honours List
Police seek assistance of the public after serious assault in city centre
Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the serious assault of a man in Leith Street. The assault took place around 7.45 pm on Thursday, 29 December 2022, at a bus stop outside the Omni Centre. The 41-year-old victim was approached by two male youths and seriously assaulted. He was taken to the Royal…
Continue Reading Police seek assistance of the public after serious assault in city centre