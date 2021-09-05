Sir Chris Hoy cycled from Glasgow to Edinburgh on Sunday morning, arriving at the Social Bite Village in Granton, to raise funds for the next two new villages.

He was joined by hundreds of other cyclists on the 60 mile charity cycle raising funds to boost Social Bite’s Break the Cycle campaign. This fundraiser has so far achieved more than £700,000 for the new homes which will be built in Glasgow and in London.

Chris Hoy crosses the finish line in Edinburgh Photos Ian Georgeson

All entrants had the chance of winning prizes such as naming a house at one of the new villages. TV fitness instructor, Mr Motivator warmed the cyclists up on the start line in Glasgow and welcomed them over the finish line in Edinburgh.

Josh Littlejohn founder of Social Bite, left, with Mr Motivator and Sir Chris Hoy

The village in Edinburgh opened in July 2018 in partnership with Cyrenians who have helped 43 people get back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All of the residents in a recent survey preferred living in the village rather than in a B&B or hostel. The homes are for two people and comprise a living and kitchen area with two separate bedrooms. The houses are “Tiny Houses” and the aim is to help those living there become independent again in a supportive environment.

Money raised from the Break the Cycle campaign will go towards creating the two highly supported communities with the pro bono help of engineering firm Arup.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Bite, who also completed the cycle, said: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to cycle alongside a sporting hero like Sir Chris and the hundreds of other passionate supporters that completed the route alongside us.

“Having so many people support the cause is incredibly humbling and Sir Chris’ backing of this campaign has been a major boost in our efforts to raise money for two new villages for people in a situation of homelessness.

“We’re working very hard behind the scenes on the plans for two further Social Bite Villages in not just London and Glasgow but other major cities as well, and the money from Break the Cycle will help turn these plans into a reality. We’re all very grateful to all of our supporters and partners who have helped push the campaign forward.”

Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’ve been a huge supporter of Social Bite and the incredible work it does for a number of years now.

“I’ve seen the positive impact the charity has on so many people’s lives and I’m really thankful to everyone who has been able to support the Break the Cycle campaign so far.

“It was fantastic to meet all the other cyclists and join them for the ride which will make such a difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness.”

10% of funds raised from the event will also be donated to SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health and further funds will be invested in Social Bite’s mission to Break the Cycle of homelessness by providing food, employment opportunities, and housing projects.

breakthecycle.co.uk

