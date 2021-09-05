Edinburgh Police have reported that around 9.50pm on Saturday, 4 September, 2021, police were called after the body of a man was discovered in the river at the river at the rear of Harlaw Road in Balerno.

The deceased has been formally identified as Walter Anderson (84) who had been reported missing from the Edinburgh area. His relatives are aware.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The media and members of the public are thanked for their support during the investigation.

