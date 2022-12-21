The Scottish Greens say that MSPs must vote with clear heads and open hearts and vote for Gender Recognition Reforms on Wednesday.

The party’s equalities spokesperson explained that by supporting the Bill, MSPs can reject “toxic lies” and stand with those who have fought for equal rights across generations.

Maggie Chapman MSP added that, not to do so would risk putting trans people at significant risk of becoming targets for those who are “purposefully peddling prejudice, bias, and misunderstanding.”

She said: “Some of the comments that we heard in the Chamber and around this issue yesterday were disgraceful, and played into the most negative and reactionary tropes and stereotypes.

“Many of the supposed objections had little if anything to do with what is in the actual Bill and the attempts to obstruct, block, filibuster and run down the clock were among the worst parliamentary gameplaying for a long time.

“I am pleased and relieved that our Parliament rejected them.

“All MSPs need to be very, very mindful of what it is that they are saying, what the impacts of their words may have, and of the consequences of getting this wrong.

“Over the last six years, trans people have been on the receiving end of one of the most cynical campaigns of disinformation. They have endured all types of abuse, much of it from people who are purposefully peddling prejudice, bias, and misunderstanding.

“At its worst, this has felt like mob mentality that has been cynically whipped up to target trans campaigners and their allies. We will never abandon our trans siblings, not now, not ever.

“I urge all those taking part in today’s debate and vote to think with clear heads and open hearts. To rise above ignorance, and to stand shoulder to shoulder with our LGBTQIA+ community.”

Following a marathon day of intensive debate over amendments in the Scottish Parliament chamber on Tuesday, she said she welcomed the progress made and called on parliamentary colleagues to back the final push.

She said: “Today is a historic day for our Parliament and for equality.

“By backing this small but important change we can stand on the side of progress and follow in the footsteps of all those who stood against the wrongs of racism, homophobia and Section 28 and who have helped to face down discrimination. That is the leap of faith we need today.

“We must grab this opportunity with both hands, reject the toxic lies and divisive rhetoric, and ensure human rights remain at the forefront of our vision of a safe, welcoming and inclusive nation.”

The Scottish Parliament proceedings from 20 December are now on the Official Report which you can read here. There were many points of order before the substantial debate began, and proceedings in parliament ran until midnight when we understand the lights went out.

On Wednesday the proceedings will begin at 1.15pm although debate on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill is not scheduled to begin until 2pm.

Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

