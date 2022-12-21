Bosses believe fans favourite Paco Castagna, who is on a sub-five point starting average, can kick on next year and the rider said: “Coming back to Edinburgh was what I wanted.”

Castagne said he turned down offers from elsewhere to put pen to paper for a second season and he said: “If you look at my time in Birmingham I had an OK first year then did better in my second year and I think that will happen again now.

The rider won the Italian championship and impressed with a 17-point haul in the Speedway of Nations semi-final, a figure that bettered that of Freddie Lindgren, Jan Kvech and David Bellego.

He added: “Edinburgh is a great club. The organisation and management are always there and the people in the pits and at the club always want to help.

“I had three meetings where I was only one point away from a maximum and that shows what I can do. I just want to start where I left off at the end of last year.”

Castagna is currently in Argentina defending the title he won prior to joining the Monarchs last year and he said: “We have a good team and can push on a lot.

“Losing Sam (Masters) is gutting off track as well as on but that’s the name of the game. If you look at who we have then everyone can push on.

“Josh is ready to be a No 1, Kye and I will be going for that heat leader spot, Lasse and Jacob will get better in their second year and Kyle is better than his average as well so I don’t see any reason why we can’t do it.”

Like this: Like Loading...