Any fans travelling to BT Murrayfield Stadium for the world’s oldest inter-city rugby match are reminded of the Edinburgh Trams travel deal.

Ahead of the 1872 Cup clash between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors on 30 December 2022 rugby fans can buy special ‘Rugby Return’ tickets priced at £3.40 for adults and £1.80 for under 15s.

For convenience, both adult and child tickets can be purchased online here along with other money-saving travel offers.

Edinburgh Trams will be increasing their service frequency to every three minutes before the 7.35pm kick-off and after the final whistle, at Edinburgh’s most iconic sports venue.

Edinburgh Trams’ Managing Director Lea Harrison commented: “The 1872 Cup has always been one of the highlights of the city’s sports calendar, and this year we’re expecting more visitors than usual as the match celebrates its 150th anniversary.

“Our rugby ticket options have proved really popular during the Autumn Internationals, with rugby fans loving the added convenience of paying for their ticket in advance before printing them out or downloading them to their mobile phone.

Anyone heading for the game by tram should note that trams will temporarily terminate at West End stop from lunchtime on 30 December, as Edinburgh prepares to host one of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations ever, including the Night Afore Disco Party with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and on Hogmanay a special performance by Pet Shop Boys.

Lea added: “With all the Christmas attractions and arrangements for this year’s Hogmanay events, roads will be extremely busy in the city centre. However, anyone travelling from beyond Edinburgh can avoid the inevitable congestion by leaving their cars at Ingliston Park & Ride, which offers free parking, before completing their journey by tram.”

