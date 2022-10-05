Armadale Devils No 1 Lee Complin powered to a 15-point maximum but Armadale Devils failed to gain a point at Plymouth despite collecting their best road score of the season.

Team manager Jason Pipe said: “We took it as far as heat 14, the most the Devils have scored away this season. The Plymouth track was really good and it was unfortunate we didn’t get a point. However, I’ve got to be happy with 40 points.”

Complin’s display was a reminder of what a talent he is. He was unstoppable round the outside, even if he missed the start, and he beat home star Adam Roynon three times.

Danny Phillips was also excellent with two wins in his 11 point score while Tom Woolley (pictured) was as steady with seven points. The other main scorer was Elliot Kelly who took a couple of good thirds plus a win in heat 8 to collect five points.

Plymouth Centurions (50): Dan Gilkes 0+0, Ben Trigger 4+1, Rhys Naylor 7+1, Richard Andrews 13+0, Adam Roynon 15+0, Adam Extance 5+2, David Abraham 6+2

Armadale Devils (40): Lee Complin 15+0, Elliot Kelly 5+0, Danny Phillips 11+0, Josh Embleton 0+0, Tom Woolley 7+0, Kai Ward 2+0, James Laker 0+0

