Monarchs Acadmey confirmed that Kyle Bickley will lead the team into the new campaign and he recently signed for Edinburgh Monarchs and will double-up.

In the National Development League (NDL) Bickley is one of the top riders with a starting average of 9.58 and he will be looking to use this as a springboard to a strong season.

Scott Wilson, Monarchs Academy team manager, (pictured with John Campbell (left) courtesy of Edinburgh Monarchs) said: “Kyle’s average of 9.58 undoubtedly marks him out as one of the top riders in the league.

“The trick for Kyle and the club this season is to maintain that high NDL average and translate it into Championship race points. I’ve spoken with Kyle and he is fired up to prove the calibre of rider he really is and to put down roots with Edinburgh Monarchs.”

Edinburgh Monarchs Academy line up: Kyran Lyden, Mickie Simpson, Alex Spooner, Adam Roynon, Dayle Wood, Kyle Bickley.

