There are long delays in the west of the city tonight as the A90 was closed westbound at Barnton for a while. One lane has just been opened travelling west and traffic is now moving slowly.

There are also long delays on adjacent roads including the A8 Glasgow Road through Newbridge. All other surrounding routes are slow.

Police and the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service are in attendance.

Bus services are affected. All stops on their routes using the A90 will not operate until further notice. You are advised to contact the bus company or seek alternative methods of travel.

Crash at M90 out of city at Cramond Brig. All photos Alan Simpson Photography
