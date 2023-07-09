Mildenhall Fen Tigers climbed to the top of the National Development League (NDL) table with a 48-41 victory aver Stellar Academy Monarchs, but they knew they were in match.

And Monarchs team manager Scott Wilson was frustrated. He said: “This was one we let slip, there’s no question about it. Some mistakes and the track catching us out in a couple of instances have cost us a win.”

He felt at the heat 10 interval that the visitors were in with a chance of winning, looking at the remaining heats but Wilson said: “We have pushed a good side all the way and put ourselves in contention to collect the aggregate point at home later in the season.”

The early stages saw riders on both sides coming off when well-placed. Adam Roynon had heat 3 in the bag, and likewise Lee Complin in heat 4, but both were last bend fallers.

Dayle Wood won heats 2 and 8 and a lot was clearly going to depend on him, the strongest reserve. Max Clegg (heat 5) and Jacob Hook (heat 9) also landed crucial race wins and after Hook’s 3-pointer Monarchs were a point down.

Micky Simpson lost an important point by falling in heat 11, but Monarchs got that back with a 4-2 from Roynon and Wood (pictured) in heat 12 and with a point deficit the visitors were still well in things with three heats to go.

Jacob Hook did well to pass Bowtell in heat 13 but Moanrchs lost that 4-2 and the final nail in the victory hopes was a 5-1 loss in heat 14 when Wood came to grief.

A good win for Hook in heat 15 over Complin and Bowtell completed the match.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers (48): Alfie Bowtell 11+1, Arran Butcher 3+0, Ben Trigger 4+1, George Congreve 9+1, Lee Complin 11+0, William Richardson 3+0, Josh Warren 7+1

Edinburgh Monarchs Academy (41): Max Clegg 7+0, Kyran Lyden 0+0, Adam Roynon 6+1, Jamie Halder 4+0, Jacob Hook 12+0, Mickie Simpson 4+1, Dayle Wood 8+1

