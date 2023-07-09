Coach Tom Coolen has confirmed his first there signings as his re-build of Fife Flyers gathers pace.

The latest addition is American skater Kyle Osterberg and he joins the Kirkcaldy after six seasons playing throughout Europe. Coach Coolen (pictured) believes he will be one of the leaders on the team.

Osterberg switches from German side Eisbaren Regensburg, who play in the second division, and, prior to that, he played college hockey for the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he was a National Collegiate Hockey Conference Champion in 2016-17.

The player said: “The expectations for this season are exciting and I’m hoping to have Fife on top of the standings.”

Coolen said: ”Kyle is an excellent player with a high compete level. He is a former NCAA National Champion who will be one of our leaders.”

Also recruited is Lucas Chiodo, a 24-year-old forward from Churchill, Ontario, joins the Flyers following a season in the Alps Hockey League which includes teams from Italy, Austria and Slovenia.

He played with Merano where he totaled 42 points in 35 games and before that he iced with Sterzing and Fassa who are both in the Alps Hockey League.

In his junior hockey career, Lucas had five years of success with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League before moving to the Ottawa 67’s.

Chiodo said: ”I’m thankful for the opportunity and will give it my all every game to help the team win.”

Coolen commented: ”Lucas is a very exciting player and a great passer. He sees the ice as well as anyone I have watched in recent years. He has great puck control and will be a dangerous player.”

The third recruit is Troy Lajeunesse, a 26-year-old forward from Dokis, Ontario, who brings experience of playing university-level hockey with the University of Prince Edward Island followed by a ten-game stint in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) with the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Coolen revealed: ”Troy comes to Europe for the first time. He was the top scorer at the University of Prince Edward Island, a first team All Star, and the Atlantic Conference MVP.

“I have received positive endorsements from the many coaches I have spoken to regarding Troy. He is a determined player and excellent skater, coming off an outstanding season in a very competitive league.”



