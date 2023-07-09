Coach Chris Duncan believes that Scotland’s women’s hockey squad can compete with the best following a 4-4 draw with England at Bisham Abbey in the first of two Test matches.

Edinburgh-based Duncan challenged his squad to back-up this result, against a side ranked No 6 in the world, 11 places ahead of Scotland, in the second Test on Monday at the same venue.

The coach said: “We had some very good phases and showed we can compete with a top team. When you score four goals against a top six team it’s disappointing to draw but, overall, we can be very pleased with how we’ve done.

“The challenge now is to back it up in the second test match and make even more progress ahead of the EuroHockey Championships (in Germany in August).”

There, Scotland are in Pool B against the hosts and Ireland but at Bishap Abbey England went 1-0 up within 30 seconds but Scotland battled back and were on top in the opening quarter but failed to find the net.

However, Scotland levelled in the second quarter when a penalty corner routine allowed Amy Costello score but England, in a carbon copy of the opening goal, edged 2-1 ahead following an attack down the right.

Scotland equalised for a second time. They won the ball on the press and a slick exchange found Jika Nyirenda who flicked the ball into the roof of the net for 2-2.

And two minutes later Scotland were ahead 3-2 when a penalty corner routine saw Ellie Wilson pick out Laura Swanson who deflected the ball home, but England found an equaliser from the penalty spot and the first half ended 3-3.

The third quarter was tight, with both sides making tactical changes, but Scotland edged the play however in the final quarter a run along the baseline prompted a foul for another penalty flick and England went 4-3 ahead.

Then, with two minutes left, Costello (yellow bib) smashed home a penalty corner rebound to complete the scoring at 4-4.

