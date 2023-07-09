B team player Luke Rathie netted but a late leveller for Dunfermline Athletic meant Hearts had to be content with a 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly at East End Park.

Head coach Frankie McAovy, however, felt it was a good work out for the Jambos and he was pleased to have another opportunity for the players to put minutes on their legs as they build towards the opening of the cinch Premiership.

Another pleasing aspect was the first half performance in which Hearts, he said, showed a log of good patterns but McAvoy felt the club lost their rhythm in the second-half when they made a number of changes.

McAvoy added that his men need to be more clinical in front of goal but added: “That will come.”

Earlier, and before kick-off, Harry Stone replaced Zander Clark in goal, the Scotland squad player having been forced to come off in the pre-match warm-up.

However, Hearts made the early running and Alex Cochrane forced his way down the left and the ball was eventually passed to Cammy Devlin who shot for goal but the strike was headed to safety.

Then Nathan Atkinson charged down the right and cut the ball back for Lawrence Shankland but his shot was blocked before Yutaro Oda and Devlin linked before Shankland curled the ball over the bar.

Stephen Kingsley (pictured by Nigel Duncan) was next to threaten, this time from the edge of the box, and minutes later Smith set-up Shankland but his shot was deflected behind.

Hearts were undoubtedly dominating but could not fine a way through. However, they did not have it all their own way and Matthew Todd had an opporunity but dragged his shot wide.

Devlin and Cochrane both had chances before the break but the scoreline remained blank but Hearts continued to attack into the second session and a through ball from Peter Haring found Wilson whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

There was a big ovation from the 3,000-plus contingent of Hearts fans when the Jambos brought on Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime. Minutes later Sandilands used his body well to shield the ball from Todd but his low cross was ushered to safety.

But defender Rathie was in the right place at the right time to break the deadlock, Boyce driving at the Pars defence before feeding Rathie, who was lying unmarked, and he drove home low.

Boyce was then set-up by Rathie and then Haring dragged a shot wide as Hearts tried to increase their scoreline but, with five minutes of normal time remaining, the Pars levelled through Paul Allan who stabbed the ball home from close range.

