A holiday park has been given approval to put more than 400 solar panels on the roof of its central building.

Seton Sands Holiday Park applied for planning permission to install the eco-friendly energy panels on the roof of its modern leisure centre which includes its main reception area.

East Lothian planners said the panels would ‘assist in the energy efficient operation of the park”.

And they said that although the new panels would be visible from the road there would only be a ‘modest’ projection from the roof.

Giving the go ahead to the plans they said: “By virtue of their form, size, materials, colour and positioning the proposed solar panels would not appear as overly prominent features on the roof of the building and would not be seen to be harmful to the character and appearance of the building.

“They would also not be inappropriate to their countryside around towns setting and would be functionally understood to assist in the energy efficient operation of the Seton Sands Holiday Park. ”

Bourne Leisure Ltd, who operate the holiday park, applied for permission to install what they said would be a maximum of 431 panels, each of which is around a metre in length, on the roof the the building.

No objections were lodged against the proposals and officers said they would not have an impact on the amenity of neighbouring houses.

Granting permission for the panels officers included a condition that work should start within three years.

By Marie Sharp, Local Democracy Reporter.

