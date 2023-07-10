Edinburgh Dungeon offer – today only
The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show.
The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants all the way back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been fought and forgotten by most, the troubled relationship between the English and the Scots still lives on.
Whoever dares to visit the dark depths of the dungeon this summer, will be tasked with recapturing the capital’s castle and joining the rebellion to reunite Scotland through an interactive live show packed with gags and gizmos, which take the Scots’ newest recruits back to the heart of the 14th century.
To gain free access to the attraction, all guests have to do is utter the phrase when purchasing their ticket on the first day of the show’s launch – today 10 July.
Simon Beattie, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’re so excited to launch our new summer show. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which takes people back to the period shortly after the Great Scottish Wars of Independence than giving them a freebie.
“Interestingly, latest figures suggest that Scots do want to remain as part of the United Kingdom, but it’s very close, with 46% supporting independence1. So, although our new show implicates a revolt against English rule, it’s all light-hearted and fun in true Dungeons fashion.”
The Edinburgh Dungeon seasonal summer show – Capture the Castle – is running from 10 July – 31 August.
https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/capture-the-castle/
Portobello Kiln – it’s a wrap
A 35 metre long wrap has been wound around the kiln in Portobello to draw attention to the council’s bid to obtain funding for the rebuilding of the structure which had to be partially torn down for reasons of safety.
London Road roadworks begin today
Works begin on London Road today which will continue for around eight weeks.
This will be a major project to resurface London Roadd between Easter Roadd and Meadowbank Terrace, with improved junctions for pedestrians and cyclists with sections of segregated cycle lanes and upgraded surface water drainage.
All the other roadworks you need to know about in the city are listed here.
Earth in Common
The Earth in Common café at 4a St John’s Place is open again. Contact the croft by email hello@earth-in-common.org
The Urban Croft model has community and growing food at its heart and is repurposing the former tennis pavilion at the corner of Leith Links into a permanent home.
Planning application in conservation area meets with local disapproval
Locals are drawing attention to a planning application in respect of which comments will close this Friday 14 July. The application (23/01892/CON) was lodged for the site at 73 to 77 Ferry Road where a 1264 square metre building within the conservation area is to be demolished. Locals say they object to a building at…
Continue Reading Planning application in conservation area meets with local disapproval
Government funding available to decarbonise public buildings
The Scottish Government has £20 million on offer to local authorities, universities and other arms length organisations to decarbonise their buildings. The fund is hoped to increase the number of public sector organisations making changes to their buildings to improve energy efficiency and introduce renewable heating. The government also has a plan to spend £1.8…
Continue Reading Government funding available to decarbonise public buildings
Household Cavalry on holiday
After all the pomp and ceremony of last week in Edinburgh The Household Cavalry, the Blues and Royals, took their horses to Yellowcraigs Beach in East Lothian for some rest and relaxation. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were in Edinburgh last week taking part in the Service of Thanksgiving for HM The King at St…
Holiday park given approval for solar panels
A holiday park has been given approval to put more than 400 solar panels on the roof of its central building. Seton Sands Holiday Park applied for planning permission to install the eco-friendly energy panels on the roof of its modern leisure centre which includes its main reception area. East Lothian planners said the panels…
Continue Reading Holiday park given approval for solar panels
Rathie nets as Hearts draw at Dunfermline
B team player Luke Rathie netted but a late leveller for Dunfermline Athletic meant Hearts had to be content with a 1-1 draw in their pre-season friendly at East End Park. Head coach Frankie McAovy, however, felt it was a good work out for the Jambos and he was pleased to have another opportunity for…
Costello double as Scotland hockey draw with Auld Enemy
Coach Chris Duncan believes that Scotland’s women’s hockey squad can compete with the best following a 4-4 draw with England at Bisham Abbey in the first of two Test matches. Edinburgh-based Duncan challenged his squad to back-up this result, against a side ranked No 6 in the world, 11 places ahead of Scotland, in the…
Continue Reading Costello double as Scotland hockey draw with Auld Enemy