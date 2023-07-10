Edinburgh Dungeon offer – today only

The Edinburgh Dungeon is offering free entry to all guests who say the words “we’re here to capture the castle” to celebrate the launch of its new summer show.

The phrase will be part of the attraction’s new summer show, which takes peasants all the way back to 1341, and although the Great Scottish Wars of Independence may have been fought and forgotten by most, the troubled relationship between the English and the Scots still lives on.

Whoever dares to visit the dark depths of the dungeon this summer, will be tasked with recapturing the capital’s castle and joining the rebellion to reunite Scotland through an interactive live show packed with gags and gizmos, which take the Scots’ newest recruits back to the heart of the 14th century.

To gain free access to the attraction, all guests have to do is utter the phrase when purchasing their ticket on the first day of the show’s launch – today 10 July.

Simon Beattie, General Manager of The Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’re so excited to launch our new summer show. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which takes people back to the period shortly after the Great Scottish Wars of Independence than giving them a freebie.

“Interestingly, latest figures suggest that Scots do want to remain as part of the United Kingdom, but it’s very close, with 46% supporting independence1. So, although our new show implicates a revolt against English rule, it’s all light-hearted and fun in true Dungeons fashion.”

The Edinburgh Dungeon seasonal summer show – Capture the Castle – is running from 10 July – 31 August.

https://www.thedungeons.com/edinburgh/whats-inside/events/capture-the-castle/

Portobello Kiln – it’s a wrap

A 35 metre long wrap has been wound around the kiln in Portobello to draw attention to the council’s bid to obtain funding for the rebuilding of the structure which had to be partially torn down for reasons of safety.

Read more here.

The Portobello Kiln has been wrapped with a banner created by the Decorators of Portobello a group of women who worked at the Buchan Pottery there in the sixties PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

London Road roadworks begin today

Works begin on London Road today which will continue for around eight weeks.

This will be a major project to resurface London Roadd between Easter Roadd and Meadowbank Terrace, with improved junctions for pedestrians and cyclists with sections of segregated cycle lanes and upgraded surface water drainage.

All the other roadworks you need to know about in the city are listed here.

How to subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our newspaper is produced by a small team each month and is available at our stockists from 1st of the month. But you can be ahead of the pack by subscribing to have your very own copy delivered to a UK address of your choosing.

Sign up here or click on the front page below.

Earth in Common

The Earth in Common café at 4a St John’s Place is open again. Contact the croft by email hello@earth-in-common.org

The Urban Croft model has community and growing food at its heart and is repurposing the former tennis pavilion at the corner of Leith Links into a permanent home.

Like this: Like Loading...