After all the pomp and ceremony of last week in Edinburgh The Household Cavalry, the Blues and Royals, took their horses to Yellowcraigs Beach in East Lothian for some rest and relaxation.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were in Edinburgh last week taking part in the Service of Thanksgiving for HM The King at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The regiment have been making the most of this historic event by exploring the local area. A highlight for both soldiers and horses has been the beach ride which provides them with an opportunity to relax and decompress after an intense 18 months of state ceremonial and public duties around the UK.

They were found galloping and playing on Yellowcraigs beach on both Friday and Sunday.

The Household Cavalry taking part in the Thanksgiving Service held at St Giles’ Cathedral when Their Highnesses The King and Queen were given the Honours of Scotland PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

