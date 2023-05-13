Redcar Bears kept their cool in the final heat to edge Stellar Monarchs 47-43 at Armadale in the Cab Direct Championship, visiting duo Charles Wright and Danny King earning a 5-1 in the decider.

Disappointed Monarchs’ team manager Alex Harkess admitted: “We just haven’t been good enough. Our starting was so poor and we came up short.”

The opening race was the best of the night as Monarchs’ guest Justin Sedgmen swept ahead and Lasse Fredriksen was involved in a battle with Lewis Kerr and Danyon Hume. Fredriksen (pictured) lost second place to Hume, but battled back.

Craig Cook top scored for Monarchs with 12 and Charles Wright was best for Redcar with 13.

Edinburgh Monarchs (43): Justin Sedgmen 6+1, Lasse Fredriksen 7+2, Kye Thomson 7+0, Paco Castagna 4+1, Craig Cook 12+0, Kyle Bickley 4+3, Jacob Hook 3+0

Redcar Bears (47): Lewis Kerr 6+1, Danyon Hume 6+1, Charles Wright 13+2, Connor Bailey 4+0, Danny King 13+0, Jason Edwards 5+0, Jake Mulford 0+0

Glasgow Tigers edged Scunthorpe Scorpions 46-44 on the road in the first leg of the semi-final in the BSN Series with Benjamin Basso best for the Scots with ten. Ryan Douglas top scored for Scorpions with 14.

In the National Development League, Edinburgh visit Workington on Saturday (tapes-up 3pm) and Kent host Berwick Bullets on Sunday (noon) while the British Youth Championship is at Glasgow on Sunday at 2pm.

