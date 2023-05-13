The council says that the first phase of its communal bin hubs has already led to a massive drop in the number of overflowing bins reported to them.

Figures published today for the period between January-March 2023 show that the number of requests reporting overflowing bins in the areas where new communal bin hubs have been installed have decreased significantly, with a drop of 85% recorded for communal mixed recycling bins compared to pre-pandemic levels.

There has also been a rise of almost 10% in the amount of mixed recyclables being collected citywide. This demonstrates the contribution of the project to increase the recycling collected as one of its key aims is to make sure residents using communal bins have greatly improved access to mixed and as well as other kinds of recycling such as glass and food waste.

Other highlights are a citywide increase in the amount of mixed recycling, glass and food waste collected in 2022/23 compared to previous years and of particular note is the glass collected from on-street communal bins increasing from an average of 2,900 tonnes in 2019/20 to nearly 3,800 tonnes representing an increase of 30-35% on pre-pandemic levels.

The figures are part of an update report on the communal bin hub roll out across the city, which will be considered by the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday, 18 May. As well as publishing the first figures showing the success of phase one, it outlines progress being made rolling out phase two and the plans for the remaining three other phases of the project.

There is a new clearer process in place for the placing of bins in the future, ensuring that it “meets the needs of the local community” according to the convener. Even just one complaint will ensure that the location is checked against other viable alternatives.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I think it’s a bit more of a structure to it, and it should be easier for people to engage with.”

He continued: “These figures show that we are getting the basics right and making sure our residents have greatly improved access to recycling for their waste.

“This is important so we can encourage everyone to do all they can for the environment but I also fully acknowledge that dumping and fly tipping is an issue in Edinburgh, particularly for those areas with high density housing using communal bins.

“It is great that we are quickly seeing such an improvement in the first areas to get the new hubs due to increased capacity to recycle in these areas. There’s clearly more that can be done though, and we want to support residents to make full use of recycling facilities in the correct way. To achieve this we’ve been listening closely to residents as part of the service design and taking on board feedback on different elements of the scheme, such as the use of gull proof sacks.

“When the communal bins have been rolled out throughout the city I’m confident that positive trends will continue and this will make a big difference, while also helping to stamp out dumping and fly tipping across the Capital.

“Our new action plan approved last month to boost the city’s cleanliness also outlined how we will spend an additional £3million allocated in our budget in February. It also targets fly tipping and includes £500,000 being allocated for a means tested special uplift service, making it easier for those households in receipt of council tax reduction to have larger items uplifted at no cost.”

Albert Street bin hub with parallel parking

