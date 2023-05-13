The council says that the first phase of its communal bin hubs has already led to a massive drop in the number of overflowing bins reported to them.
Figures published today for the period between January-March 2023 show that the number of requests reporting overflowing bins in the areas where new communal bin hubs have been installed have decreased significantly, with a drop of 85% recorded for communal mixed recycling bins compared to pre-pandemic levels.
There has also been a rise of almost 10% in the amount of mixed recyclables being collected citywide. This demonstrates the contribution of the project to increase the recycling collected as one of its key aims is to make sure residents using communal bins have greatly improved access to mixed and as well as other kinds of recycling such as glass and food waste.
Other highlights are a citywide increase in the amount of mixed recycling, glass and food waste collected in 2022/23 compared to previous years and of particular note is the glass collected from on-street communal bins increasing from an average of 2,900 tonnes in 2019/20 to nearly 3,800 tonnes representing an increase of 30-35% on pre-pandemic levels.
The figures are part of an update report on the communal bin hub roll out across the city, which will be considered by the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday, 18 May. As well as publishing the first figures showing the success of phase one, it outlines progress being made rolling out phase two and the plans for the remaining three other phases of the project.
There is a new clearer process in place for the placing of bins in the future, ensuring that it “meets the needs of the local community” according to the convener. Even just one complaint will ensure that the location is checked against other viable alternatives.
Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “I think it’s a bit more of a structure to it, and it should be easier for people to engage with.”
He continued: “These figures show that we are getting the basics right and making sure our residents have greatly improved access to recycling for their waste.
“This is important so we can encourage everyone to do all they can for the environment but I also fully acknowledge that dumping and fly tipping is an issue in Edinburgh, particularly for those areas with high density housing using communal bins.
“It is great that we are quickly seeing such an improvement in the first areas to get the new hubs due to increased capacity to recycle in these areas. There’s clearly more that can be done though, and we want to support residents to make full use of recycling facilities in the correct way. To achieve this we’ve been listening closely to residents as part of the service design and taking on board feedback on different elements of the scheme, such as the use of gull proof sacks.
“When the communal bins have been rolled out throughout the city I’m confident that positive trends will continue and this will make a big difference, while also helping to stamp out dumping and fly tipping across the Capital.
“Our new action plan approved last month to boost the city’s cleanliness also outlined how we will spend an additional £3million allocated in our budget in February. It also targets fly tipping and includes £500,000 being allocated for a means tested special uplift service, making it easier for those households in receipt of council tax reduction to have larger items uplifted at no cost.”
Monarchs skid to defeat at home to Redcar
Redcar Bears kept their cool in the final heat to edge Stellar Monarchs 47-43 at Armadale in the Cab Direct Championship, visiting duo Charles Wright and Danny King earning a 5-1 in the decider. Disappointed Monarchs’ team manager Alex Harkess admitted: “We just haven’t been good enough. Our starting was so poor and we came…
More secure bike parking is on the way
The council has received £806,600 from the Sustrans Places for Everyone Fund and Cycling Scotland’s Cycle Storage Fund and will now roll out 200 new Cyclehoop hangars in the next year. This is Phase 2 of the project, although there are still 1586 people on the waiting list for Phase 1. The new hangars will…
Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action
This article is written by Sarah Boyack Labour MSP for Lothian. She writes: “I have been deeply concerned to hear from constituents about the dire state of dental services in Musselburgh, where more than 3 in 4 dental practices are no longer accepting NHS patients. so I carried out research which has highlighted a growing…
Continue Reading Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action
Roadworks in Edinburgh this week
This article is based on the report below which is prepared by the council’s EdinTravel team to advise of any traffic hotspots in the city next week. All the new roadworks are shown in blue. On Lanark Road West there will be repairs to a noisy manhole cover at Somerville Road, on Sunday 14 May…
The High Kings are ascending to The Queen’s Hall
The High Kings are playing The Queen’s Hall on 17 June with some brand new music. The band have racked up two platinum albums, and more than a million listeners on Spotify. Now they are coming to Edinburgh celebrating 15 years together with 15 brand new tracks, and this is one of only eight UK…
Continue Reading The High Kings are ascending to The Queen’s Hall
The Stand concedes – Joanna Cherry’s show will go ahead
The management of The Stand Comedy Club have backed down from their earlier decision and will allow the show In Conversation with Joanna Cherry, KC, MP, to go ahead at the New Town Theatre this August. The club had previously said that due to key personnel not wishing to staff the event they could not…
Continue Reading The Stand concedes – Joanna Cherry’s show will go ahead