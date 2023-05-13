Convener Jane Meagher reflects on what she describes as a constructive week for the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee.
“Driving forward improvements to tenants’ homes is one of the most important things we need to get right as a Committee – but with high demand for housing and aging council buildings, it’s one of our biggest challenges too.
“At our meeting this week, we heard how reports of damp and mould in council homes have almost doubled in the space of a year. A serious issue which hasn’t been helped, of course, by the harsh winter we’ve left behind. It has been exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, which we know has made it much harder for some tenants to heat and comfortably ventilate their homes. A much deeper-rooted issue, however, is the energy efficiency of many of our older buildings. We’re at a stage where many of our homes really need significant upgrades.
“Thankfully, we’re already on our way to tackling longstanding damp problems under a major capital programme featuring retrofitting which we committed to in March. More than 3,000 older homes in Edinburgh will benefit from various improvements and hundreds will undergo whole house retrofits. As part of the Committee update, officers also brought forward a robust Damp Improvement Plan – detailing steps which will build upon the huge volume of work we have already carried out in a short time to improve the way damp concerns are reported, recorded, investigated, and addressed. We’re conscious waiting times for repairs are much longer than we’d like them to be right now, and we’re about to roll out a recruitment drive to increase our abilities even further.
“The work we’re carrying out is complex and will take some time, but it will lead to many homes becoming better places to live. At the same time, we are continuing to build new, high quality, low carbon housing including hundreds of much needed homes for social rent. Just this week we announced plans to build over 100 new council homes in Fountainbridge as part of the planned regeneration of the former brewery site, which is certainly welcome news.
“We’ve never faced a greater need for more and better housing in our city and, while here is always more work to be done, we are making good progress. It’s a busy time and step by step, brick by brick, we’ll continue to work towards providing even more people with better homes and, with that, a better quality of life.”
Cllr Jane Meagher, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener at The City of Edinburgh Council.
Splish splash – Warrender Swim Centre to open again soon
The Victorian pool refurbishment has now been completed and the baths will open on Tuesday. Scotland’s fourth oldest public swimming bath, Warrender Swim Centre, will reopen to the public on 23 May. June Peebles, Chief Executive at Edinburgh Leisure said: “Edinburgh Leisure, in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, is delighted to be reopening the…
Continue Reading Splish splash – Warrender Swim Centre to open again soon
Lyndsay celebrates 20 terrifying years at The Edinburgh Dungeon
Performance manager at The Edinburgh Dungeon, Lyndsay Hebert, is celebrating two decades of terrifying audiences. Lyndsay Hebert, from Edinburgh, first landed a job at The Edinburgh Dungeon in 2003 as an actor after tagging along with her friend who was auditioning for the role. After finding out they were looking for females, Lyndsay auditioned too and got the job. Being paid to…
Continue Reading Lyndsay celebrates 20 terrifying years at The Edinburgh Dungeon
Council claims communal bin hubs a success
The council says that the first phase of its communal bin hubs has already led to a massive drop in the number of overflowing bins reported to them. Figures published today for the period between January-March 2023 show that the number of requests reporting overflowing bins in the areas where new communal bin hubs have…
Monarchs skid to defeat at home to Redcar
Redcar Bears kept their cool in the final heat to edge Stellar Monarchs 47-43 at Armadale in the Cab Direct Championship, visiting duo Charles Wright and Danny King earning a 5-1 in the decider. Disappointed Monarchs’ team manager Alex Harkess admitted: “We just haven’t been good enough. Our starting was so poor and we came…
More secure bike parking is on the way
The council has received £806,600 from the Sustrans Places for Everyone Fund and Cycling Scotland’s Cycle Storage Fund and will now roll out 200 new Cyclehoop hangars in the next year. This is Phase 2 of the project, although there are still 1586 people on the waiting list for Phase 1. The new hangars will…
Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action
This article is written by Sarah Boyack Labour MSP for Lothian. She writes: “I have been deeply concerned to hear from constituents about the dire state of dental services in Musselburgh, where more than 3 in 4 dental practices are no longer accepting NHS patients. so I carried out research which has highlighted a growing…
Continue Reading Musselburgh Dental Crisis Calls for Urgent Action